SETA S.p.A. in Italy is First to Install Conduent DOT1 Next-Generation Ticket Vending Machine.

MILAN & FLORHAM PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conduent Transportation, a global provider of smart mobility technology solutions and business unit of Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), announced that SETA S.p.A., (Società Emiliana Trasporti Autofiloviari), the operator of local public transport services in the provinces of Modena, Reggio Emilia, and Piacenza in central Italy, is the first to install and use Conduent’s next-generation DOT1 ticket vending machine. This implementation marks a significant step in the digitalization of SETA’s ticketing services. Each year SETA S.p.A. transports approximately 77 million passengers.

Conduent’s DOT1 ticket vending machine is a compact kiosk equipped with a multimedia platform offering an accessible, user-friendly format, designed for flexible deployment of ticketing services and cross-sell opportunities.

Some of the key features of this fully digital kiosk include:

Advanced digital payment options including contactless credit and debit cards, NFC-enabled digital wallets on smart devices and digital peer-to-peer payments, such as PayPal

Real-time transit updates and critical announcements, connecting passengers to a live digital information network

Trip planning based on real-time timetables from various transportation services, creating a single travel planning interface

Cross-sell opportunities like ticketing packages for multiple modes of transportation and destinations like museums

With its multimedia capabilities, operators can create a new revenue stream by adding customized content from local partnerships, companies, and brands that want to connect with users of the transportation system. A content management system enables the operator to schedule all forms of digital media, such as high-quality videos and photographs, on a large built-in screen.

"With these DOT1 machines, SETA is elevating the quality of service, improving the user experience, and launching a new phase of development in the digitalization of ticketing services," said Riccardo Roat, Managing Director of SETA. "Conduent's innovative ticket machines will enable SETA to leverage digital technology to provide timely information, more relevant experiences, and advanced payment options."

“The new DOT1 kiosk delivers valuable services and information in a way that transportation customers want and expect using intuitive interfaces that facilitate interactions and ticket sales,” said Jean-Charles Zaia, President of Transit Solutions at Conduent. “With DOT1, operators can maximize their customer relationships by offering an innovative interface with digital payment options and a host of additional content.”

Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of streamlined, high-volume mobility services and solutions, spanning tolling and advanced transit systems, which enhance the services provided by transportation agencies to benefit the citizens who use them. For over 50 years, the company has helped clients advance transportation solutions in more than 20 countries.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum – creating valuable outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. The Company leverages cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation and advanced analytics to deliver mission-critical solutions. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 56,000 associates, process expertise and advanced technologies, Conduent’s solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways including disbursing approximately $85 billion in government payments annually, enabling 2.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering millions of employees through HR services every year and processing nearly 13 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

