Aeropay and Skipify Announce Strategic Partnership to Streamline Pay-by-Bank at Checkout

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aeropay, a leading provider of pay-by-bank, today announced a new integration with Skipify, the identity-powered checkout platform built for the modern digital economy. The partnership enables merchants to offer seamless pay-by-bank options directly through Skipify's accelerated checkout, improving conversion rates and reducing payment costs.

By embedding Aeropay's compliant bank transfer technology into Skipify's checkout, merchants can give customers a fast, secure alternative to cards, without interchange fees. This integration is designed to benefit both consumers, who enjoy a frictionless buying experience, and merchants, who gain higher margins and fewer failed transactions.

Sarah Stapp, CCO of Aeropay, said:

"Our mission has always been to build payment experiences that are faster, safer, and better for businesses. Skipify shares that vision, and this integration unlocks real value for merchants who want to capture more revenue while improving the customer experience."

Ryth Martin, CEO of Skipify, added:

"Together with Aeropay, we're making it easier than ever for merchants to provide modern, pay-by-bank options within the accelerated checkout experience that consumers expect. It's a win-win for businesses and their customers."

Benefits of the Integration

Frictionless Checkout: Customers can pay directly from their bank accounts in just a few clicks.

Reduced Costs: Merchants save on transaction fees as opposed to traditional card payments.

Higher Approval Rates: Bank-based payments reduce declines and abandoned carts.

Secure & Compliant: Built on infrastructure that ensures compliance and security.

The integration is currently live with select merchant partners, with broader availability expected later this year.

About Aeropay

Aeropay is a leading provider of bank-to-bank payment solutions that enable businesses to accept compliant, cashless payments. With a focus on security, compliance, and innovation, Aeropay helps merchants across industries reduce costs, improve customer experiences, and drive growth.

About Skipify

Skipify connects people to the merchants and financial products they trust and love through innovative, reliable, and secure digital experiences that feel more like magic than software. By powering faster, more seamless payments, Skipify helps merchants increase conversions, reduce friction, and make better connections with their customers.