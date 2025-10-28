Libretto Selected by Indivisible Partners to Deliver Total Wealth Planning on Indivisible Wealth Platform

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Libretto, the innovative advice platform empowering financial advisors and family offices with total wealth planning and investment software, today announced that it has been selected by Indivisible Partners, a privately held independent advisory firm dedicated to advancing the success of elite advisors.

Through this partnership, Libretto’s total wealth planning capabilities will be fully integrated into the Indivisible Wealth Platform, enhancing Indivisible’s ability to equip advisors with sophisticated, scalable advice tools that sustain meaningful client relationships.

Indivisible Partners, a fast-growing RIA platform intentionally designed for scale and advisor empowerment, launched earlier this year and was founded by a team of industry veterans including John Thiel. Indivisible selected Libretto to power the financial planning experience within its wealth platform, giving advisors access to integrated tools for delivering highly tailored, sophisticated advice to clients of every complexity.

“We’re excited to partner with Indivisible and to be one of the core technologies in their wealth platform,” said Jeff Coyle, Founder of Libretto. “This partnership expands Libretto’s mission to scale sophisticated advice for everyone, bringing our solutions to more advisors and their clients.”

Originally founded to streamline advice delivery to ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients, Libretto’s focus over the past few years has been bringing UHNW methods to RIAs of all sizes, serving all types of clients. Libretto’s ‘total wealth’ approach to planning and investing connects planning to portfolios and risk management, considering liquid investments as a “completion portfolio” while incorporating private assets and future resources across the client lifecycle. This approach empowers advisors to expand their deliveries upmarket while also elevating the quality of advice delivered to their largest and smallest clients alike.

“We set out to build a platform where advisors could deliver the highest level of advice without compromise,” said John Thiel, executive chairman at Indivisible Partners. “An innovative firm like Libretto was a foundational choice for our wealth platform. Their total wealth planning solution makes it easier for our advisors to bring thoughtful, personalized strategies to life – efficiently and at scale.”

Indivisible Partners provides advisors with an innovative, highly customizable technology framework that can be tailored to each client’s unique needs. Purpose-built for collaboration, the Indivisible Wealth Platform seamlessly integrates comprehensive planning and portfolio capabilities, redefining what’s possible for elite advisors serving UHNW and HNW clients.

Through its integration with Libretto, the platform further streamlines personalized advice delivery by connecting client data to sophisticated advice tools, making it easier to put every piece of a client’s financial picture to work in their strategy.

ABOUT INDIVISIBLE PARTNERS

Indivisible Partners is a privately held, independent advisory firm founded by experienced industry leaders to redefine what independence means for elite advisory teams. The firm combines an innovative, integrated platform with true ownership, high-touch support, and a collaborative culture—empowering advisors to deliver high-touch, comprehensive wealth advisory services to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. Headquartered in Clearwater, FL, Indivisible Partners operates as a federally registered investment advisor. For more information, please visit www.Indivisible.com.

ABOUT LIBRETTO

Libretto is a powerful advice platform that helps financial advisors make every client feel like they’re worth $100 million. Libretto’s software unifies planning, total wealth portfolios, and risk management for RIAs and family offices, delivering a differentiated platform and methodology that helps clients succeed and firms excel. Originally built to manage ultra-affluent clients, Libretto’s liability-driven planning, asset allocation, and risk management tools offer an alternative to the risk tolerance and Monte Carlo ecosystem. Libretto helps advisors scale “total wealth advice” for everyone, with the mission of making it easy for advisors to deliver sophisticated advice to their largest and smallest clients alike. Learn more at libretto.io.

Libretto is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”); however, such registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training and no inference to the contrary should be made. Libretto provides advisory services to registered investment advisors and other professional advisors and does not advise individual clients. Individuals should consult their personal financial advisor or a licensed securities professional before investing. Information about Libretto, including the services provided, the types of clients Libretto accepts, and fees charged, is available on Libretto’s Form ADV Part 2A, which can be obtained by going to www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

The statements from Indivisible Partners are testimonials reflecting the opinion of a current client of Libretto. Indivisible Partners has not been compensated directly or indirectly for these statements. As a current paying client of Libretto, Indivisible Partners maintains an ongoing business relationship with the firm, which can create a potential conflict of interest. The testimonials may not be representative of the experience of other clients and are not a guarantee of future results or success.