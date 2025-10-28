Adobe Introduces New AI Assistant in Adobe Express that Unlocks Creativity for All with Conversational Creation and Editing

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at Adobe MAX – the world’s largest creativity conference – Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) introduced a new AI Assistant (beta) in Adobe Express, a conversational creation and editing experience that empowers everyone to move from concept to content in minutes. The AI Assistant in Express brings contextual and semantic understanding of design elements to deliver recommendations, letting people of every skill and experience level design beyond-the-template content that reflects their personal or brand style design, by simply describing what they want. People can move seamlessly between conversational creation with the AI Assistant and hands-on editing with easy-to-use tools in Adobe Express – like sliders and color selectors – to get the exact look they want. The AI Assistant in Express lets people generate edits on any layer of a design, including fonts, images and backgrounds, while keeping the rest of the design intact.

The Express platform that powers AI Assistant supports integrations across leading chatbot platforms, providing people with more choices in where they create with Adobe Express through conversation. Adobe also introduced the new Dev MCP Server for Adobe Express Add-ons, empowering anyone to build new Adobe Express features and integrations with a conversational interface.

“The new AI Assistant in Adobe Express is built to transform how you create,” said Govind Balakrishnan, senior vice president and general manager, Adobe Express, Adobe. “It works with you, removing obstacles, speeding up processes and providing inspiration, so you create beyond-the-template content that represents your unique brand, business or vision. We are lowering the barriers to creativity, making creating amazing content even more accessible to everyone.”

A recent Adobe survey of more than 16,000 creators worldwide found that more than 8 in 10 (81%) have used generative AI experiences like Adobe Express to create content they otherwise could not have made. And more than 70% say they’re excited about the potential of agentic AI to help them further their creativity.

Conversational AI meets industry-leading creative tools

With the new AI Assistant, Adobe Express is redefining content creation by combining generative tools powered by AI models, conversational experiences powered by AI agents and Adobe’s leading creative tools to give customers unprecedented creative support, while also providing intuitive editing capabilities whenever they want them. The AI Assistant in Express transforms templates into conversational canvases where customers can easily generate images, change backgrounds and text and replace objects – without having to know which tool or model to use or which steps to take. Unlike other editing tools, the AI Assistant in Express enables customers to iterate on any aspect of their content with generative AI, making changes to individual elements, layers of an asset or across an entire campaign, without destroying the parts they love and having to start over.

The AI Assistant in Express can also interpret vague or subjective requests and generate new designs, helpful toolsets and contextual prompts to delight customers and get them to the finish line faster. For example, ask the AI assistant to "Make this more tropical,” and it uses creative and content intelligence to replace a mountain-theme with thick foliage, flowers and vines and surfaces the saturation toggle and a color picker with bright greens, juicy oranges and vibrant pinks for manual tuning. The AI Assistant even follows up with a contextual question like, “Would you like to change the font to match your new theme?”

Adobe creative and design intelligence built in

The AI Assistant in Express draws upon Adobe’s leading creative technology and content intelligence, which enable it to orchestrate the right models, tools and assets for each job:

Best AI for the job : The AI Assistant in Express draws on a variety of best-in-class first- and third-party models and agents to perform discrete jobs and complex tasks.

: The AI Assistant in Express draws on a variety of best-in-class first- and third-party models and agents to perform discrete jobs and complex tasks. Industry-leading creative tools and assets : Adobe Express includes the best of Adobe’s creative tools and millions of professional-quality assets in a simple, drag-and-drop experience that’s easy for everyone to use.

: Adobe Express includes the best of Adobe’s creative tools and millions of professional-quality assets in a simple, drag-and-drop experience that’s easy for everyone to use. Creative know-how and best practices : Trained by professional creatives, the AI Assistant applies deep aesthetic and creative workflow understanding, from composition, color harmonization and proper font selection to the steps and tools required to orchestrate specific edits and create new components, like turning a static image into a video, making an asset "pop,” or changing a campaign theme across multiple assets. Embedding this intelligence inside the AI Assistant in Express helps deliver higher-quality content.

: Trained by professional creatives, the AI Assistant applies deep aesthetic and creative workflow understanding, from composition, color harmonization and proper font selection to the steps and tools required to orchestrate specific edits and create new components, like turning a static image into a video, making an asset "pop,” or changing a campaign theme across multiple assets. Embedding this intelligence inside the AI Assistant in Express helps deliver higher-quality content. Content expertise: AI Assistant also draws from Adobe’s extensive content expertise and understands what makes visual assets stand out and drive engagement.

AI Assistant coming to Express for the enterprise

Enterprise capabilities coming to the AI Assistant in Express will empower entire workforces to self-serve on-brand content creation and collaboration, with template locking, batch creation and more, extending the control and efficiencies of a connected content supply chain to everyone.

Adobe customers who previewed the new capabilities coming to the Adobe Express enterprise solution noted how the AI Assistant will make it easier for employees to create significantly better content while staying on brand. Workday said: "With this new functionality, non-designers will be able to create high-quality, professional visuals just by describing what they want. This will make design more accessible and less intimidating, allowing everyone to create with the quality and speed we expect from Adobe."

Other customers commented on the speed and ease with which employees will be able to create on-brand content:

Sakura Martin, global head of brand and Design, dentsu: "We’re excited to explore the enterprise capabilities that are in development for AI Assistant in Express to make content creation as simple as a conversation. Adobe’s approach provides more confidence for employees who don’t have design experience, while helping pro designers save time on mundane tasks. And with features like locked templates and an approval process, employees can easily self-serve the content they need and keep it all on brand."

Moria Fredrickson, vice president, brand & DX, Lumen: “Lumen is a leader in Agentic AI adoption and the agent inside Adobe will be a game changer for us. It will allow us to unlock creativity in marketers that are more comfortable with text, giving them the power to develop fully finished, on-brand layouts rapidly without the need for design skills.”

Adobe’s approach to AI

Adobe takes the most creator-friendly approach to AI in the industry. It views AI as a tool for, not a replacement of, human creativity and believes that generative AI can be developed responsibly, starting with respect for creators’ rights. For information on our approach to generative AI, visit here.

Pricing and availability

At launch, the AI Assistant beta is available on desktop to Adobe Express Premium customers. At GA, the AI Assistant will be available to all Express customers through the Firefly generative credit system, with additional credit packs available for purchase to unlock more generative creation.

