Hampden-Sydney College Partners with Kaplan to Offer All of its Students and Alumni Free Comprehensive Prep for Graduate-Level Admissions Exams

HAMPDEN SYDNEY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hampden-Sydney College, a private liberal arts college for men in Hampden Sydney, Virginia, is partnering with global education company Kaplan to provide free access to Kaplan's best-in-class preparation for professional licensing exams, graduate-level admissions exams, and credential exams, including for the GRE®, GMAT®, LSAT®, and MCAT®, for all current undergrads and alumni. They also have access to a suite of professional and academic skills development courses from Kaplan, including data literacy and Python and math fundamentals.

Hampden-Sydney College is partnering with global education company Kaplan to provide free access to Kaplan’s best-in-class preparation for professional licensing exams, graduate-level admissions exams, and credential exams. Share

Tim Diette, provost and dean of the faculty, Hampden-Sydney College, said:

"Partnering with Kaplan allows Hampden-Sydney College to expand the opportunities our students have to build the skills and confidence they need for internships, careers, and graduate school. This collaboration underscores our enduring commitment to ensure exceptional outcomes for every Hampden-Sydney man."

Kim Canning, vice president of university partnerships, Kaplan, said:

“By providing universal test prep and professional skills courses, Hampden-Sydney College is giving its students and alumni a significant boost as they pursue their academic and career goals. We’re excited to partner with the college on this transformative initiative and look forward to seeing their students and alumni thrive both in our classrooms and in every step of their professional and personal growth. Together, we are making students more workforce ready, improving employability for graduates, and boosting economic mobility.”

Kaplan’s All Access License® can help colleges and universities prepare their students for a variety of high-stakes admissions and licensing exams that they need to score well on to reach their ultimate professional goals — with zero out-of-pocket costs for students. Kaplan has prepared students for standardized tests for more than 85 years, and Hampden-Sydney College is its latest All Access License partner, joining Cleveland State University, Xavier University of Louisiana, Howard University, Spelman College, and Denison University, among many others. In February, the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), the state’s college access and financial aid agency, contracted Kaplan to provide free test preparation courses to all students enrolled in Illinois’ 12 public universities; five Illinois community colleges are also included as part of a pilot program. And in June, the State University of New York began collaborating with Kaplan to provide 1,500 students in its SUNY Arthur O. Eve Educational Opportunity Program (EOP) with free test prep. The Higher Education Opportunity Program Professional Organization also rolled out their investment for many of its students too. Since Kaplan’s All Access License was launched in 2022, tens of thousands of students have collectively saved more than $48 million in out-of-pocket costs for these programs.

College and university leaders interested in exploring partnerships with Kaplan can discover our full range of exam prep programs.

Test names and other trademarks are the property of the respective trademark holders.

About Hampden-Sydney College

Hampden-Sydney College stands as a distinctive institution in American higher education, combining better learning through a personalized liberal arts curriculum with a rich community fostered by its close-knit, honor-bound brotherhood. Founded in 1775, the College maintains a clear and unwavering mission: to form good men and good citizens in an atmosphere of sound learning. H-SC is a place where character development is considered as vital as intellectual growth. In this unique environment, young men live and learn in a community built on trust, guided by one of the nation’s oldest honor codes, and supported by faculty who understand how best to teach young men.

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global education company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions helps students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment, retention, and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, our thousands of employees working in 27 countries/regions continue Stanley’s mission as they serve about 1.3 million students and professionals, 16,000 corporate clients, and 2,700 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at kaplan.com.

Note to editors: Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC)