Adobe and YouTube Partner to Empower Creators to Produce Amazing Content and Grow Their Audiences

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at Adobe MAX – the world’s largest creativity conference – Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) and YouTube announced a partnership designed to empower creators around the globe to create amazing content and help grow their audiences. The partnership brings together Adobe Premiere’s industry-leading video editing tools with the massive reach of YouTube Shorts in a new content creation space, Create for YouTube Shorts, coming soon to the Premiere mobile app. This new, dedicated place to create and instantly publish to YouTube Shorts in Premiere mobile will bring Adobe’s best-in-class video editing tools directly to millions of YouTube creators. Creators will be able to save and create templates or create their own to share on YouTube Shorts to inspire others and spark new trends.

The new content creation space for YouTube Shorts in Premiere mobile delivers everything creators need to easily produce viral videos, grow their audience and tap into trends. Creators will have access to Adobe’s powerful video editing tools including exclusive effects, transitions, templates and more, designed for creating eye-catching YouTube Shorts. From day-in-the-life vlogs to travel videos, behind-the-scenes content and everything in between, creators will be able to make and share amazing content anytime, anywhere.

YouTube’s Scott Silver joined Adobe’s Ely Greenfield on stage at MAX to share news of their new partnership with the global creative community.

“We’re excited to partner with YouTube to give creators the power to produce, share, and grow on the world’s biggest stage, YouTube,” said Ely Greenfield, chief technology officer and senior vice president, digital media, Adobe. “YouTube Shorts has become the ultimate launchpad for creators and bringing Adobe Premiere mobile’s pro-grade video editing tools to millions of YouTube creators helps them make amazing content and reach new audiences.”

"Our goal at YouTube is to meet creators where they are and give everyone the tools they need to make storytelling easier and connect with their audiences," said Scott Silver, vice president of engineering, YouTube. "This partnership with Adobe to integrate YouTube Shorts into Premiere mobile will give creators even more choice and access to more editing features to produce content the way they want, unlocking new ways for them to connect with their viewers and reach new audiences globally."

Empowering creators with the tools they want to make engaging shorts

The Create for YouTube Shorts content creation space in Premiere mobile will be available directly from YouTube by tapping on the “Edit in Adobe Premiere” icon in YouTube Shorts.

The dedicated content creation space will bring creators powerful capabilities:

Access exclusive effects, transitions and title presets to make every video pop and stand out

to make every video pop and stand out Explore and use ready-to-use templates with professional transitions and effects for polished content

with professional transitions and effects for polished content Create and share customized templates to inspire others and spark new YouTube trends

to inspire others and spark new YouTube trends Share finished videos to YouTube Shorts in one tap

In addition, creators will have the full power of Premiere mobile at their fingertips, including pro-level editing tools, studio-quality audio with Generative Sound Effects, Firefly-powered AI features to generate unique assets and more. Adobe introduced Premiere mobile in September, bringing its best-in-class video editing technology to a new generation of creators.

The Create for YouTube Shorts content creation space in Premiere mobile is coming soon.

