MTU Maintenance and Teledyne Controls Partner to Deliver Enhanced Engine Health Monitoring

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MTU Maintenance, a global market leader in customized solutions for aero engines, and Teledyne Controls, a leader in aircraft data management, have announced a new partnership to deliver enhanced engine health monitoring and predictive maintenance services to their customers. With Teledyne’s Data Delivery Solutions (DDS), MTU Maintenance will benefit from direct access to comprehensive full series flight data, allowing for more rapid and in-depth insight into engines’ health and performance. As the launch customer, Viva Aerobus will benefit from this new collaboration, leveraging enhanced capabilities for their A320 V2500 engines, to drive operational efficiency and proactive maintenance.

“We are very pleased to bring our cooperation with MTU Maintenance to the next level,” said Dominique Maurille, Key Account Director, OEM Solutions at Teledyne Controls. “Today, over 14,000 aircraft, including approximately 6,500 A320 family aircraft, automatically download valuable full series flight data using the Teledyne GroundLink® Comm+ system. Teledyne DDS will enable MTU to quickly establish automatic flows of redacted subsets of this data, directly from the aircraft to their data analytics platforms, allowing them to build value-added applications and services, driving revenues and maintenance cost optimization. At the same time, MTU Maintenance customers retain full control over the sharing of their data through DDS, and, in collaboration with MTU, they will benefit from increased engine performance and efficiency.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Teledyne to enhance our digital capabilities and deliver even greater value to our airline customers,” said Christian Keller, responsible for engine trend monitoring at MTU Maintenance. “This partnership supports our commitment to innovation and sustainability by enabling smarter, data-driven maintenance strategies that improve engine availability, better fleet planning and reduce lifecycle costs for our customers.”

Teledyne’s Data Distribution Solutions (DDS) enables aircraft operators to securely share selected flight data with specific groups of data consumers, such as third-party users, like engine manufacturers, aircraft sub-systems vendors, and other OEM third parties, and stakeholders within an airline. Airlines retain full control over the distribution of their data, which is redacted and decoded locally, and can select which parameters they agree to share, by tail number, data consumer, data frame file format, etc. DDS supports all aircraft types and converts flight data to user-preferred formats, regardless of the aircraft's recording hardware or data retrieval methods.

Teledyne’s Data Distribution Solution is a fully managed cloud service that enables airlines to benefit from OEM efficiencies and optimization, without having to invest in the infrastructure or expertise needed to manage the solution themselves.

Teledyne’s GroundLink® Comm+ is a versatile wireless communication system that facilitates and accelerates data exchange between airborne systems and ground-based equipment. In addition to its automated flight data download core function, the system supports multiple applications across an airline's operations, such as wireless distribution of software parts and databases, real‑time data streaming, cabin/crew connectivity, ACARS over IP, and more.

About Teledyne Controls

An integral part of the Aerospace & Defense Electronics segment, Teledyne Controls is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Teledyne Controls is a leading manufacturer and innovator of a wide range of data management solutions designed to help aircraft operators collect, distribute, and utilize their aircraft data more efficiently. Teledyne Controls maintains worldwide facilities and a global network of field representatives to support its many airlines, airframe, and military customers. To learn more about Teledyne Controls, visit: www.teledynecontrols.com, or follow the Company on social media at: LinkedIn.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is a globally recognized expert in commercial and military aircraft engines. MTU‘s high-tech expertise ranges from the development and production of high-quality components to the final assembly of complete engines and the maintenance of aircraft engines and stationary gas turbines. In the financial year 2024, the DAX-listed company generated revenues of 7.5 billion euros. MTU technology can be found providing reliable thrust in one in three commercial aircraft worldwide. And every year, MTU maintains around 1,500 engines and industrial gas turbines. At 19 locations on five continents, more than 13,000 employees from over 80 nations contribute to safe global mobility. Together with other European engine manufacturers, MTU has also been ensuring and supporting the operational readiness of air forces for decades. To continue to benefit from the sustained growth of the aviation industry in the years to come, the company is investing in its expertise, industrial capacities and in future commercial and military engine concepts in Germany and worldwide. With the passion and innovative strength of its employees, MTU is shaping modern aviation – today, tomorrow and in the decades to come.