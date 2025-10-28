H2O.ai Brings NVIDIA Nemotron and NVIDIA NIM Microservices into Enterprise AI

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H2O.ai, the world’s leading agentic and predictive AI company and a pioneer in sovereign AI, today announced expanded integration of NVIDIA Nemotron models, NVIDIA NIM microservices, and GPU-accelerated NVIDIA AI Blueprints into the hands of enterprises and governments worldwide. With these integrations, H2O.ai is part of the NVIDIA AI Factory for Government reference design and enables faster, safer, and more cost-efficient movement of AI from pilots to production, demonstrating how advanced AI can serve the public good. H2O.ai is also featured as a key partner in NVIDIA AI Factory for Federal Government whitepaper, unveiled at NVIDIA GTC DC, underscoring its leadership in secure and sovereign AI deployments.

The collaboration spans three key integrations:

1. Flood Intelligence Blueprint - AI for Predictive Risk Analysis

H2O.ai is launching a Flood Intelligence Blueprint, powered by NVIDIA. This reference design leverages the NVIDIA NeMo Agent Toolkit, open NVIDIA Nemotron models, NVIDIA NIM microservices, and H2O.ai h2oGPTe and H2O Driverless AI (AutoML) platform to forecast, assess, and mitigate flood risks in real-time.

The blueprint integrates authoritative weather and hydrology data (NOAA, USGS, Open-Meteo) with multi-agent AI systems to help governments, utilities, insurers, and first responders prepare for and respond to extreme weather events.

Key NVIDIA integrations include:

Llama Nemotron-49B combined with H2O’s RAG pipeline for domain-specific Q&A assistants

combined with H2O’s RAG pipeline for domain-specific Q&A assistants NeMo Agent Toolkit + h2oGPTe for agent-to-agent orchestration of AI workflows

for agent-to-agent orchestration of AI workflows NeMo Evaluator integrated with h2oGPTe to benchmark and evaluate chat interactions safely

integrated with h2oGPTe to benchmark and evaluate chat interactions safely NVIDIA NIM for secure, reliable deployment of AI model inferencing, anywhere

This Blueprint, available via build.nvidia.com, demonstrates how NVIDIA and H2O.ai are applying AI to climate resilience and public safety.

2. LLM Ops with NVIDIA NIM

H2O.ai is leveraging NVIDIA NIM microservices to accelerate LLM Ops — streamlining model onboarding, testing, and scaling across enterprise AI workflows.

Performance evaluations show that NVIDIA NIM significantly reduces setup time, operational overhead, and cost per run compared to open-source runtimes:

Instant setup vs. 30 minutes for alternatives

Lower cost per run across small and large workloads

Faster response latency and throughput, resulting in better customer experience

By integrating NIM into its enterprise AI stack, H2O.ai enables organizations to achieve faster time-to-value and reduce infrastructure complexity when adopting large-scale generative AI.

3. Llama Nemotron Super 1.5 Integration in h2oGPTe

H2O.ai has integrated NVIDIA’s latest Nemotron Super reasoning model, the world’s top-performing open reasoning model, directly into its enterprise h2oGPTe platform. H2O.ai h2oGPTe is also designed to achieve FedRAMP High and equivalent security standards, enabling federal agencies to integrate and operate multi-LLM ecosystems — such as NVIDIA Nemotron models — within mission-critical environments supporting disaster response, infrastructure resilience, and other high-impact domains. The NVIDIA AI Factory for Government validated design streamlines deployment through standardized architectures, optimized resource orchestration, and policy-driven automation, reducing integration complexity while ensuring deterministic performance, security assurance, and operational consistency across on-premises and hybrid infrastructures.

Optimized for NVIDIA Hopper GPUs and featuring a 128,000-token context window, Nemotron powers enterprise copilots and multi-step AI agents with advanced reasoning accuracy, governance, and compliance.

This integration delivers immediate value across enterprise workflows such as customer support, knowledge management, decision intelligence, and regulated operations, setting a new benchmark for enterprise-grade reasoning at scale.

These integrations build upon H2O.ai’s inclusion in NVIDIA AI Factory for Federal Government whitepaper — a blueprint for accelerating trustworthy and secure AI adoption across U.S. agencies. The recognition highlights H2O.ai’s contributions to Sovereign AI and AI for Good initiatives within the public sector.

“Our work with NVIDIA goes beyond technology; it’s about trust, speed, and impact,” said Sri Ambati, founder and CEO of H2O.ai. “By bringing together Nemotron reasoning, NIM microservices, and a Flood Intelligence Blueprint, we are showing enterprises and governments not just how to deploy AI faster, but how to do so responsibly and at scale. As part of the NVIDIA AI Factory reference design, we are building the foundation for sovereign, trustworthy AI that serves both industry and society.”

“Enterprises and governments everywhere are racing to adopt AI copilots and intelligent agents to bring intelligence to operations and boost productivity,” said John Fanelli, vice president, Enterprise Software, NVIDIA. “NVIDIA and H2O.ai are enabling the world to deploy AI faster by bringing the performance of NVIDIA Nemotron open reasoning models and the simplicity of NIM microservices directly into h2oGPTe.”

The Flood Intelligence Blueprint is available today at build.nvidia.com. The Llama Nemotron Super 1.5 integration and NIM-powered workflows are available within the h2oGPTe platform for enterprise deployments.

H2O.ai is showcasing these integrations at NVIDIA GTC DC, October 27–29, 2025, including live demonstrations of the Flood Intelligence Blueprint at the H2O.ai booth (#259).

About H2O.ai

Founded in 2012, H2O.ai is on a mission to democratize AI. As the world’s leading agentic AI company, H2O.ai converges Generative and Predictive AI to help enterprises and public sector agencies develop purpose-built GenAI applications on their private data. With a focus on Sovereign AI—secure, compliant, and infrastructure-flexible deployments—H2O.ai delivers solutions that align with the highest standards of data privacy and control.

Its open-source technology is trusted by over 20,000 organizations worldwide, including more than half of the Fortune 500. H2O.ai powers AI transformation for companies like AT&T, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Singtel, Chipotle, Workday, Progressive Insurance, and NIH.

H2O.ai partners include NVIDIA, Dell Technologies, Deloitte, Ernst & Young (EY), Snowflake, AWS, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), VAST Data and MinIO. H2O.ai’s AI for Good program supports nonprofit groups, foundations, and communities in advancing education, healthcare, and environmental conservation. With a vibrant community of 2 million data scientists worldwide, H2O.ai aims to co-create valuable AI applications for all users.

H2O.ai has raised $256 million from investors, including Commonwealth Bank, NVIDIA, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, Capital One, Nexus Ventures and New York Life.

For more information, visit www.h2o.ai.