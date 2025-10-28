Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Advances Risk Resilience with Majesco Property Intelligence

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Majesco, the insurance industry’s foremost innovator in cloud-native, AI-driven software, announced today that Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Company (PLM) has expanded its risk management strategy with the adoption of Majesco’s Property Intelligence solution.

The addition of Majesco Property Intelligence supercharges PLM’s underwriting by delivering real-time AI intelligence for property risk assessments in Majesco Loss Control by using expanded data including detailed roof condition that directly improves the decision-making process. This expansion enables PLM to build on its successful use of Majesco Loss Control, Self-Survey and Guide Stream digital inspection tools, taking their risk management strategy and loss control operation to the next level.

“Insurers are demanding sharper insights and deeper intelligence to effectively assess risks and Property Intelligence delivers exactly that,” said Keith Palmieri, Chief Revenue Officer at Majesco. “PLM is a perfect example of a carrier embracing innovation to drive risk resilience, strengthen underwriting and enhance customer value.”

"Property Intelligence demonstrates our shift to proactive and predictive risk management,” added Erin Selfe, Senior Vice President of Information Technology at PLM. “We’re not waiting for risk to show up – we’re leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) via Majesco’s tools to rapidly uncover it, quantify it, and act on it to create greater risk resiliency for our customers and PLM. And I don’t need to hire an AI expert on staff to do this!”

By embedding Property Intelligence into our operation, PLM is reducing risk blind spots, accelerating risk assessment, and reinforcing its leadership in delivering proactive risk protection and resiliency to customers. The adoption validates Majesco’s strategy of arming insurers with next-gen, data-driven, intelligent solutions that unlock agility, precision, and competitive advantage.

This bold adoption underscores PLM’s reputation as an insurance innovation and Majesco’s mission to transform the insurance industry with powerful, intelligent insurance solutions.

About Majesco

Majesco isn’t just riding the AI wave – we’re leading it for the P&C and L&AH insurance industry. Born in the cloud and built with an AI-native vision, we’ve reimagined the insurance core as a platform that lets insurers move faster, see farther, and operate smarter. As leaders in intelligent SaaS solutions, we’ve embedded AI and Agentic AI throughout our robust product portfolio of core, underwriting, loss control, distribution, and digital solutions so our customers can reimagine their business with real-time business insights, optimized operations, and enhanced business outcomes. Everything we build is designed to strip away complexity and let our clients focus on what matters: delivering exceptional products, experiences, and outcomes.

In a world where change is constant, our native-cloud SaaS platform empowers insurers the agility to adapt to market and risk shifts quickly, reshape their operational cost structure, accelerate innovation readiness, and rethink how insurance can be done with the intelligence to stay ahead. With 1000+ implementations, we are the AI insurance leader that over 350 insurers, reinsurers, MGAs rely on to rethink how insurance can be done in today’s modern era of insurance. Break free from the past and build the future of insurance at www.majesco.com.