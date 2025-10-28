Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. and YMCA of East Tennessee Partner to Bring Heart Health Education and Advanced Testing to East Tennessee Community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDIO), an AI-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, today announced that the Company is partnering with YMCA of East Tennessee to launch a customized program exclusively for its members. Through this program, YMCA members will learn how to take proactive steps to prevent and detect heart disease early while gaining access to Epi+Gen CHD™ and PrecisionCHD™ clinical tests from Cardio Diagnostics at a special discounted rate.

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States including in Tennessee, accounting for 22.9% of all deaths statewide, compared with about 20.1% nationally. Tennessee also ranks sixth highest in the nation for cardiovascular mortality, underscoring the need for proactive prevention and early detection.

The YMCA of East Tennessee has long been a cornerstone of health and wellness for the Knoxville community, serving more than 40,000 members across five locations in the greater Knoxville area, including Tennova, Davis, Cansler, Pilot, and Downtown branches. Through a wide range of programs that promote physical fitness, healthy living, and community engagement, the YMCA continues to add value to the lives of its members and community.

Building on this commitment, the partnership between YMCA of East Tennessee and Cardio Diagnostics brings an innovative new layer of support for heart health. Together, the two organizations aim to empower individuals to take a proactive approach to cardiovascular wellness by providing education, early detection tools, and actionable insights that can help prevent heart disease before it occurs.

Beginning in November 2025, Cardio Diagnostics will host six Wisdom Wednesdays educational sessions, taking place on the third Wednesday in November, December, and January at two locations, the YMCA of East Tennessee’s Tennova Family and Davis Family branches. The first Wisdom Wednesday will feature Cardio Diagnostics’ Chief Medical Officer, Robert Philibert, M.D., Ph.D., focusing on why CHD prevention should matter and the steps individuals can take to begin their heart health journey.

Concurrently, YMCA of East Tennessee members and the East Tennessee community will have access to Cardio Diagnostics’ evidence-based Precision Cardiovascular Medicine clinical tests, Epi+Gen CHD and PrecisionCHD, at a discounted rate. Epi+Gen CHD is a test that assesses the three-year risk for a coronary heart disease (CHD) event, including a heart attack. PrecisionCHD aids in the diagnosis and management of CHD. Both are physician-ordered, epigenetics and AI-based simple blood tests that will be made available through Cardio Diagnostics’ telemedicine partner’s platform. Individuals will have the option to immediately request an at-home sample collection kit or opt to have their sample collected at the Heart Health Fair in February 2026, which coincides with American Heart Month.

"We are thrilled to partner with the YMCA of East Tennessee to make cardiovascular prevention and early detection more accessible,” said Meesha Dogan, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of Cardio Diagnostics. "By combining education with advanced, AI-driven testing, we are giving individuals the ability to be proactive, to understand, manage, and protect their heart health under the guidance of a physician before serious issues arise."

"The YMCA of East Tennessee is committed to strengthening our community through programs that promote health and well-being," said Erin Stidham, Executive Director of the Davis Family YMCA. "This partnership with Cardio Diagnostics allows us to offer our members and the broader East Tennessee community access to cutting-edge cardiovascular testing technology that can truly save lives."

Through this collaboration, the YMCA of East Tennessee and Cardio Diagnostics are committed to extending access beyond YMCA members to the entire East Tennessee community, encouraging individuals and families to take meaningful steps toward a heart-healthy future. For more information about the Wisdom Wednesdays series, reach out to YMCA of East Tennessee's Tennova Family and Davis Family locations. For questions and information on Cardio Diagnostics’ tests or the Heart Health Fair, email support@cdio.ai.

About YMCA of East Tennessee

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across the U.S., 2,700 Ys engage 22 million men, women and children – regardless of age, income or background – to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the nation’s health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. Anchored in more than 10,000 communities, the Y has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change. www.ymcaknoxville.org

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention, detection, and management more accessible, personalized, and precise. The Company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine ("Core Technology") for cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit https://cdio.ai/.

