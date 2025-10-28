Trane Technologies Unveils Industry's First Comprehensive Thermal Management System Reference Design for Gigawatt Scale NVIDIA AI Factories

SWORDS, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, today announced the launch of the industry’s first comprehensive thermal management system reference design, specifically engineered for the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint for gigawatt-scale AI data centers. This pioneering solution sets new standards for performance, scalability, and rapid deployment, supporting the most demanding AI factories, including gigawatt-scale factories powered by the latest NVIDIA AI infrastructure.

"Trane Technologies' new reference design exemplifies our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art solutions for the most advanced AI data center architectures," said Mauro Atalla, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer, Trane Technologies. "Our close collaboration with NVIDIA supports thermal management systems that significantly enhance performance and energy efficiency while ensuring rapid deployment and scalability. This innovation underscores our dedication to supporting the next generation of AI infrastructure with unparalleled reliability, resilience and industrial capacity."

The new Trane Technologies thermal management system reference design delivers mission-critical temperature control, enabling data center operators to simultaneously manage power, water, and land resources, allowing for continuously optimized performance, energy efficiency and sustainability. Additionally, it supports the advanced power and cooling needs of NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 infrastructure, ensuring optimal performance for Blackwell and next-generation NVIDIA Vera Rubin systems. As rack density increases per NVIDIA’s roadmap, Trane Technologies’ gigawatt-scale design can flexibly scale to efficiently meet these demanding applications, optimizing compute power.

“Power and thermal efficiency are now foundational to next-generation AI infrastructure that meets the demands of reasoning and other inference workloads,” said Dion Harris, senior director, HPC, Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions, NVIDIA. “NVIDIA is working with Trane Technologies to develop efficient cooling solutions and reference designs that enable higher density, greater uptime, and faster deployment of gigawatt-scale AI infrastructure.”

The Trane Technologies reference design integrates the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint for AI Factory Digital Twins. This allows project developers to aggregate 3D data from disparate sources with OpenUSD, helping engineers to address the complex challenges of designing, simulating and deploying gigawatt scale AI Factories with unprecedented speed and flexibility. This builds on Trane Technologies’ leveraging NVIDIA Omniverse Blueprint for Real-Time Digital Twins, enhancing sustainability and optimizing operations through advanced simulation and AI.

In September, Trane Technologies announced the extension of Trane’s chiller plant control facility programming application specific to the unique operating needs and conditions of modern data centers. Trane continues to harness deep systems knowledge and expertise to continuously strengthen its comprehensive thermal management systems portfolio for data centers through innovations like scalable liquid cooling platforms, an efficient fan coil wall platform, larger capacity and higher operating ambient temperature air-cooled chillers, and a modern Computer Room Air Handler (CRAH) solution, engineered for AI workloads, sustainability, and future growth. For more information about Trane’s services for data centers, visit www.trane.com/datacenter.

