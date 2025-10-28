Authorized Distributor Mouser Electronics Offers Wide Portfolio of Semiconductors and Electronic Components from onsemi

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, is stocking the newest authorized products and solutions from onsemi. With over 22,000 authorized parts available to order, including over 17,000 in-stock and ready to ship, Mouser's wide selection of onsemi technologies helps buyers and engineers bring their products to market. onsemi's intelligent power and sensing solutions are used in many applications, including vehicle electrification and safety, industrial automation, sustainable energy grids, and 5G and cloud infrastructure.

Among the onsemi's power portfolio, available at Mouser, are the single N-channel power MOSFETs offered in 40V, 60V, and 80V drain-to-source voltages and a ±20V gate-to-source voltage. These power MOSFETs feature low R DS(ON) , low Q G , and capacitance, which minimize conduction and driver losses. The onsemi NCP718 LDO voltage regulators feature ultra-low quiescent current consumption and a wide input voltage range, up to 24V. These voltage regulators incorporate protection features like thermal shutdown and current limiting.

The onsemi NSR0170 Schottky barrier diodes are ultra-low forward voltage drop devices designed for high-efficiency switching and rectification in compact electronic systems. Available in SOD-323, SOD-923, and X2DFNW2 miniature packages, the NSR0170 diodes are ideal for space-constrained designs. Onsemi's MJD31C bipolar transistors are suitable for power management, load switches, linear voltage regulators, constant current drive backlighting, and motor drive circuits. These transistors are also offered in AEC−Q101 variants for automotive and other applications requiring unique site and control change requirements.

The onsemi Hyperlux™ ID AF013x 1.2MP indirect time of flight (iToF) sensors offer high precision, long-distance measurements, and 3D imaging of fast-moving objects. These sensors are ideal for factory automation, drones, robotics, and machine vision. The AF0130 iToF depth sensor offers a depth-processing ASIC stacked below its pixel area, processing ASIC depth, confidence, and intensity maps at high speeds from its laser-modulated exposures. The AF0131 sensor is geared toward designs with off-chip depth calculation.

The Acuros® CQD® shortwave infrared (SWIR) cameras from onsemi provide high-resolution imaging and sensing capabilities across the visible, near-infrared (NIR), and shortwave infrared (SWIR) spectrum. Designed for use in multi-tool imaging systems, the Acuros CQD cameras are compatible with a wide range of SWIR lenses and can be operated by an internal clock or externally triggered via software or a hardware TTL trigger input. The Acuros CQD cameras are ITAR-free and have EAR-99 export classification, which requires no license for global export. This makes the Acuros CQD the ideal choice for integration in multi-national and domestic supply chains and manufacturing operations.

