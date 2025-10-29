-

FPT Signs Platinum Partnership with Clearlake Capital to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Private Equity Sector

original

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FPT, a global leader in digital transformation, announced the signing of a Platinum Partnership Agreement with Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Clearlake”), a global investment firm managing integrated platforms spanning private equity, liquid and private credit, and other related strategies. This strategic alliance marks a bold step in FPT’s expansion into the private sector, to deliver transformative technology solutions across industries.

Becoming Clearlake Capital's Platinum Partner reflects FPT’s ambition to deepen its footprint in the United States, the United Kingdom, and the global private equity markets, building on proven capabilities in digital platforms and enterprise IT services.

Share

“This Platinum Partnership with Clearlake is a proud milestone in our journey to become a global digital transformation powerhouse - delivering business value and creating lasting impact for the communities we serve through technology,” said Pham Minh Tuan, Executive VP of FPT Corporation and CEO of FPT Software. “We aim to bring cutting-edge, AI-First solutions and services to Clearlake’s portfolio companies and beyond, driving innovation, efficiency, and sustainable growth. Our shared commitment to excellence and transformation makes this a natural and powerful alliance.”

Under the agreement, FPT will offer enterprise-grade engineering and technology solutions, especially AI-powered transformation designed to drive measurable, growth-focused impact across Clearlake’s portfolio. This partnership also reflects FPT’s strategic ambition to deepen its footprint in the United States, the United Kingdom and the global private equity markets, building on its proven capabilities in digital platforms and enterprise IT services.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam and operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. As an AI-first company, FPT is committed to elevating Vietnam’s position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises. FPT focuses on three critical transformations: Digital Transformation, Intelligence Transformation, and Green Transformation. In 2024, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.47 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses. For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com

Contacts

Media Contact
Mai Duong (Ms.)
FPT Corporation
FPT Software PR Manager
MCP.PR@fpt.com

Industry:

FPT Corporation

HOSE:FPT
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#ClearlakeCapital
#FPT
#FPTSoftware

Contacts

Media Contact
Mai Duong (Ms.)
FPT Corporation
FPT Software PR Manager
MCP.PR@fpt.com

Social Media Profiles
FPT Software
FPT Software
FPT Software
More News From FPT Corporation

Chelsea Football Club and FPT Elevate and Expand Partnership to Principal Status

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chelsea Football Club and FPT today announce an expansion to their existing partnership, which sees Asia Pacific’s most successful technology solutions provider named as a Principal Partner for the 2025/26 season. As a Principal Partner, FPT will be represented on the sleeves of the Chelsea FC men’s, women’s, and academy kits. The market-leading digital technology solutions provider FPT and Chelsea FC first joined forces earlier this year in a new and innovative collabo...

FPT Corporation Invests in Daythree to Expand Business Process Services Across APAC

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global IT services provider FPT, through its subsidiary in Malaysia, has made a strategic investment in Daythree Digital Berhad (Daythree), Malaysia’s leading business process services (BPS) and managed services provider. This move accelerates FPT’s growth in the BPS domain, especially in AI integration, and enhances its delivery capability to large-scale enterprises in the Asia Pacific region. This investment will establish FPT as Daythree’s first foreign inves...

FPT Signs MoU Worth up to $30 Million to Launch Multi-Year AI Transformation with SEA’s Leading Corporation

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FPT Corporation, a global leader in digital transformation, has officially signed a strategic agreement with one of Southeast Asia’s largest industrial conglomerates. Valued at 30 million USD, this multi-year partnership begins in 2025 and aims to drive a comprehensive AI transformation across the client’s manufacturing operations in the region. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in the region’s industrial modernization efforts. Leveraging over two...
Back to Newsroom