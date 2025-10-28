Duly Health and Care Expands Outpatient Surgery Access Through Minority Share Acquisition of Valley ASC in Partnership with Surgery Partners

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Duly Health and Care, through its Chicagoland medical group, DuPage Medical Group, Ltd., has announced the acquisition of a minority ownership interest in Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center (Valley ASC) in partnership with Surgery Partners. This collaboration strengthens Duly’s commitment to expanding access to high-quality, affordable outpatient surgical care across the Chicagoland area.

Valley ASC, located in St. Charles, Illinois, is a respected, multispecialty ambulatory surgery center offering advanced surgical care in a safe, patient-centered setting. The partnership aligns with Duly’s mission to make exceptional care easier to access and more affordable for patients and families.

“At Duly, we believe patients deserve care that is both excellent and accessible,” said Donald Hoscheit, MD, Chief Medical Officer. “Our partnership with Valley ASC and Surgery Partners allows us to provide more patients with high-quality outpatient surgical options that deliver convenience, value, and better health outcomes.”

The addition of Valley ASC builds on Duly’s growing network of ambulatory surgery centers, which includes locations in Westmont, Lombard, and Naperville. Together, these centers reflect Duly’s ongoing investment in expanding care beyond hospital walls — offering patients more choice, greater comfort, and the same exceptional standards of safety and quality that define Duly care.

About Duly Health and Care

The Duly Health and Care brand consists of some of the largest independent, multi-specialty, physician-directed medical groups in the nation, with more than 1,000 primary care and specialty care providers and over 6,000 team members across more than 150 locations. The Duly Health and Care brand includes three medical groups — DuPage Medical Group Ltd., Quincy Medical Group, and The South Bend Clinic LLC. Duly is deeply committed to caring for patients in traditional and value-based care arrangements, ensuring a focus on quality, efficiency, and enhanced patient experiences throughout the Midwest.

For more information, visit duly​healthand​care​.com.

About Surgery Partners

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Surgery Partners is a leading healthcare services company with a differentiated outpatient delivery model focused on providing high-quality, cost-effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. Founded in 2004, Surgery Partners is one of the largest and fastest growing surgical services businesses in the country, with more than 250 locations in 30 states, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices and urgent care facilities.

For additional information, visit https://​surgery​part​ners​.com/

About Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center

Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center (Valley ASC), located in St. Charles, Illinois, is a multispecialty outpatient surgery center providing advanced surgical care in a safe, convenient, and patient-centered environment. Founded in 1988, Valley ASC is known for its highly skilled surgeons, experienced clinical teams, and commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes across a wide range of specialties, including orthopaedics, gastroenterology, gynecology, otolaryngology, ophthalmology, pain management, podiatry, and general surgery.

For additional information, visit https://www.valleyambulatory.com/