Veloz Launches Free EV Tools: Savings Calculator, Used EV Finder and EV Chat on ElectricForAll.org

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As U.S. electric vehicle (EV) sales hit record highs, consumers are asking more questions about savings, charging, affordable options, and other benefits of owning an EV. To meet this demand, Veloz, a national nonpartisan 501(c)(3) nonprofit, announced today a major update to ElectricForAll.org introducing new tools to make EV information more personal, transparent, and accessible than ever before. These new tools were developed in partnership with Coltura and powered by EVQ.

ElectricForAll.org, backed by Veloz and its coalition of industry leaders, automakers, electric utilities, charging providers, and public agencies, draws on years of collaboration to deliver clear, comprehensive EV education to consumers. Each tool is designed to eliminate the most common barriers to EV adoption by providing unbiased guidance tailored by zip code.

“Data shows that once drivers make the switch to an EV, they don’t go back to gas cars,” said Josh D. Boone, Executive Director of Veloz. “The combination of lower costs, reduced maintenance, and a more enjoyable driving experience makes EVs not just practical but genuinely fun to drive. With these new resources, we’re giving drivers an interactive, trusted way to learn, stay informed, and gain the confidence to make the move to electric.”

The three free website resources include:

Annual Gas & Maintenance Savings Calculator: Using highly precise data modeling, the interactive calculator forecasts an individual’s potential fuel and maintenance savings from switching to an EV, based on key real-life variables. This includes the estimated miles consumers drive in a year, their type of car preference, and the cost of gas where they live. It also distinguishes between home and public charging costs, so every estimate reflects an individual’s actual driving experience.



Used EV Finder: Drivers can enter their zip code in this user-friendly tool to instantly shop and compare used EVs available within a specific budget and geographic location on their device of choice. Already, thousands of EV-curious consumers have accessed the finder looking for a used EV, indicating continued interest.



EV Chat: This AI-powered assistant offers personalized conversations and answers questions about EVs, including topics from budget needs to addressing real-world concerns on what it is like to own an EV in your location.

“With Federal incentives eliminated, we have emphasized EVs’ significant cost savings on fuel and maintenance to bolster support for EVs," said Janelle London, co-executive director of Coltura. “Now we're thrilled to boost EVs directly in the marketplace through a new public benefit corporation, EVQ.”

"Our mission is to accelerate the EV transition by helping people understand their benefits and overcome barriers," said Matthew Metz, CEO of EVQ. "This partnership with Veloz provides powerful, user-friendly tools that can significantly expand EV adoption when delivered through trusted platforms like ElectricForAll.org."

Driving electric has long-term benefits still unknown to many drivers. It is clear from the record national EV sales in Q3 that more drivers are interested in learning about the benefits of EVs. With these tools, Veloz is offering these free educational resources to help consumers find fact-based, nonpartisan data to make informed decisions on their next vehicle purchase, which could improve their quality of life.

To learn more and discover these new tools, please visit ElectricForAll.org.

About Veloz

Veloz a national non-partisan, 501 (c)(3) nonprofit and the power behind the nation’s largest and most inventive multi-partner public education campaign for electric vehicles, the architect of events and educational programming garnering both state and national attention, and the organization bringing together a passionate, diverse board and members from the public and private sectors.

About Coltura & EVQ

Coltura is a nonprofit organization that works to reduce US gasoline use faster through data-driven approaches. EVQ is a public-benefit company that uses data, artificial intelligence, and human-centered design to accelerate the transition from gasoline to electric vehicles by providing tools and insights that empower consumers, support public agencies and nonprofits, and help build a cleaner, more affordable transportation future.