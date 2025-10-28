AA Ireland Announces Strategic Partnership with Abry Partners to Support Growth

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AA Ireland has announced a strategic partnership with Abry Partners (“Abry”), a Boston-based private equity firm with deep experience across the insurance and mobility sectors.

Founded in 1910, AA Ireland supports motorists and households nationwide with comprehensive roadside assistance and a wide range of insurance solutions, including car, home, travel, and pet insurance. The company has grown significantly over recent years, expanding both its market share and operational footprint. AA Ireland now employs over 700 people across its headquarters in Dublin and its regional motoring locations.

This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for AA Ireland as it continues to expand its nationwide network of AA Service Centres, offering car servicing, maintenance, and repair alongside its trusted roadside assistance and insurance offerings. The investment from Abry Partners will help accelerate AA Ireland’s growth strategy and strengthen its mobility and insurance offerings for consumers across Ireland.

“Partnering with Abry Partners marks an exciting milestone for AA Ireland,” said Tom McIlduff, CEO of AA Ireland. “Abry’s long history of investing across the insurance and automobile ecosystems will help us further build on our company’s legacy and expand the value we deliver to motorists across Ireland. Together we will invest in innovation while ensuring our members continue to receive the high standard of service they expect from our brand.”

“Over the past 100 years, AA Ireland has built a reputation for reliability and trust that is second to none,” said Nathan Ott, a Partner at Abry Partners. “We share AA Ireland’s commitment to simplifying the motorist’s journey and providing peace of mind when it matters most. Our partnership will aim to accelerate digital enablement, expand insurance offerings, and enhance the overall motor experience for drivers across Ireland and their families.”

“AA Ireland is an outstanding organization, and we are thrilled to partner with Tom and his team in this next phase,” added David Coneway, a Principal at Abry Partners.

The partnership will focus on accelerating the rollout of new AA Service Centre locations, expanding insurance and mobility offerings, and enhancing digital capabilities to deliver an even more seamless experience for members and customers.

Continuum Advisory Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to AA Ireland. Paul Hastings (Europe) LLP and A&L Goodbody LLP served as legal counsel to Abry, while Jefferies served as its financial advisor.

About The AA

The AA (Ireland) is Ireland’s leading motoring organisation, with over 115 years of experience. Headquartered in Dublin, the AA employs over 700 people and is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland for insurance services. Known for AA Roadside Rescue, the AA’s expert Patrols fix 8 out of 10 breakdowns at the roadside. The organisation also offers a wide range of insurance products and services, including Car, Home, Travel, and Pet Insurance, as well as AA Approved Used Cars and Car Servicing. Learn more at https://www.theaa.ie

About Abry Partners

Abry Partners is a 36-year-old private equity firm with a track record of supporting market-leading businesses across Europe and North America, with deep sector expertise across the insurance and automobile value chains, including investments in companies such as Highstreet, Acrisure, and Portfolio Group. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has successfully completed over $90 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages $16 billion of assets across several fund strategies. More information about Abry Partners: www.abry.com.