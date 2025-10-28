Fortanix Brings Secure and Trusted Agentic AI to Cutting-Edge NVIDIA Confidential Computing GPUs

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fortanix® Inc., a global leader in data security for an AI world, today announced a joint solution with NVIDIA, to deliver a turnkey, on-premises platform for running secure and sovereign, agentic AI in AI Factories and highly regulated environments. With a confidential AI pipeline, composite attestation, and HSM-gated key release, enterprises can now innovate securely while knowing their sensitive data, models and workflows are protected.

Industries such as healthcare, finance and government want to take advantage of the promise of AI but face a significant roadblock: the data they work with is too sensitive to move into the cloud without serious risks. Personally identifiable data, healthcare records, financial transactions, and classified information need to stay protected at all times. Enterprises are often forced to choose between speed and innovation on one hand, and compliance and control on the other. This Fortanix solution, powered by NVIDIA Confidential Computing, eliminates these trade-offs, enabling organizations to go from AI pilots to production in days without compromising security, compliance or data sovereignty.

Specifically, the joint solution runs on NVIDIA Hopper and NVIDIA Blackwell GPU Architectures, providing enterprises a trusted way to deploy AI agents on sensitive data. Built for industries where compliance and confidentiality are non-negotiable, the platform enables organizations to unlock AI’s full potential without sacrificing trust or performance. Customers can also add the Fortanix solution with NVIDIA Confidential Computing to their AI factories to further safeguard sensitive environments and meet strict regulatory requirements.

“Enterprises in finance, healthcare and government want to harness the power of AI, but compromising on trust, compliance, or control creates insurmountable risk,” said Anuj Jaiswal, chief product officer at Fortanix. “We’re giving enterprises a sovereign, on-prem platform for AI agents—one that proves what’s running, protects what matters, and gets them to production faster.”

“AI factories are engines of enterprise transformation, and must be built on a foundation of security and trust,” said Justin Boitano, vice president of enterprise AI products at NVIDIA. “Together with Fortanix, we’re bringing NVIDIA Confidential Computing into these next-generation environments, enabling organizations to run powerful AI with verified confidentiality, compliance and control in on-premises data centers.”

Trusted AI, Compliance by Design

Key benefits of the Fortanix platform include:

End-to-end trust: Fortanix protects data and models throughout the lifecycle with NVIDIA Confidential Computing and composite attestation across CPUs and GPUs, leveraging NVIDIA NRAS. Only once workloads are verified does Fortanix Data Security Manager (DSM) release cryptographic keys, ensuring that data, models and secrets remain protected. This “attestation-gated” approach creates a provable chain of trust for sensitive AI operations.

Fortanix protects data and models throughout the lifecycle with NVIDIA Confidential Computing and composite attestation across CPUs and GPUs, leveraging NVIDIA NRAS. Only once workloads are verified does Fortanix Data Security Manager (DSM) release cryptographic keys, ensuring that data, models and secrets remain protected. This “attestation-gated” approach creates a provable chain of trust for sensitive AI operations. Compliance by design: Backed by a FIPS 140-2 Level 3 HSM, the platform enforces strict key custody, role-based access controls and consistent audit logs, a foundation that helps enterprises demonstrate compliance across regulated industries, ultimately streamlining audits and reducing operational risk.

Backed by a FIPS 140-2 Level 3 HSM, the platform enforces strict key custody, role-based access controls and consistent audit logs, a foundation that helps enterprises demonstrate compliance across regulated industries, ultimately streamlining audits and reducing operational risk. Faster time-to-production: With Fortanix Armet AI enterprises can quickly deploy a turnkey AI platform on-premises, with built-in AI guardrails, observability, and orchestration. The result: organizations can move from Agentic AI pilots to production, while getting trusted insights from their own data and maintaining control and sovereignty.

Fortanix will demo the new platform at NVIDIA GTC, taking place Oct. 27–29, 2025, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Visitors can visit Fortanix at booth I-7 and will have the opportunity to see the platform in action and learn how to power innovation without compromising trust, security and compliance.

