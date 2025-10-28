vCluster and Netris Announce Partnership to Deliver Full-Stack Kubernetes Multi-Tenancy for AI Infrastructure

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(NVIDIA GTC 2025 Booth #526) – vCluster Labs (formerly LoftLabs), the company pioneering Kubernetes virtualization, and Netris, the leading Network Automation, Abstraction, and Multi-Tenancy (NAAM) Platform for GPU Clouds and Enterprise AI Factories, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver the industry’s first full-stack Kubernetes multi-tenancy solution for AI infrastructure, enabling hard isolation of tenant clusters that span both physical and virtual nodes.

The collaboration unifies Kubernetes-level and network-level multi-tenancy, enabling AI infrastructure operators to automate secure, scalable, and compliant environments across private data centers, edge sites, and large GPU clusters. Together, vCluster and Netris give operators the same agility and efficiency as hyperscalers, with the control and flexibility of on-premises infrastructure.

A Unified Foundation for AI Cloud Multi-Tenancy

The new integration closes the gap between Kubernetes virtual environments and the physical network fabric. By connecting vCluster’s virtual cluster technology directly with Netris’s Network Automation and Multi-Tenancy Platform, this integration creates a single workflow for provisioning isolated tenant Kubernetes clusters with enforced hard isolation on the physical networking layer.

Each tenant receives an isolated data plane and network path, enforced dynamically and without downtime.

vCluster – Kubernetes Multi-Tenancy Layer : Provides isolated virtual clusters for each tenant, with automated, elastic node scaling that maximizes GPU efficiency and accelerates environment provisioning.

: Provides isolated virtual clusters for each tenant, with automated, elastic node scaling that maximizes GPU efficiency and accelerates environment provisioning. Netris – Network Multi-Tenancy Layer: Delivers network-level hard isolation with secure fabric segmentation, dynamic resource allocation, and per-tenant control across Ethernet, InfiniBand, NVLink, DPUs, and Edge — fully NVIDIA-validated and production-proven.

This unified automation allows AI operators to launch new tenant environments in minutes, accelerate time-to-revenue, and eliminate manual configuration and fragile scripts that delay deployment and increase operational risk. This unified approach redefines how enterprises manage GPU infrastructure at scale.

“Our mission has always been to make Kubernetes tenancy simple, efficient, and secure,” said Lukas Gentele, CEO and Co-Founder of vCluster. “With Netris, we extend that simplicity with automation and hard multi-tenancy at the networking layer. vCluster ensures isolation at the Kubernetes and compute level, while Netris enforces it at the network and abstraction layer. Together, that’s a full-stack approach to multi-tenancy for AI operators. This is especially critical for teams building GPU-based AI factories where strict tenant isolation is a hard requirement.”

Enabling Cloud-Provider-Grade Operations for AI Factories

By combining compute-level and network-level multi-tenancy, the joint solution allows GPU cloud operators and AI factories to securely share high-value GPU resources across multiple customers or business units, while maintaining strict compliance, performance, and data sovereignty.

Key Benefits Include:

Accelerate AI Cloud Launch : Eliminate years of delay and turn racks into revenue faster.

: Eliminate years of delay and turn racks into revenue faster. Maximize GPU Utilization : Securely reallocate GPUs across tenants and workloads without idle capacity.

: Securely reallocate GPUs across tenants and workloads without idle capacity. Deliver Secure Multi-Tenancy : Enforce hardware-level isolation across fabrics for compliance and reliability.

: Enforce hardware-level isolation across fabrics for compliance and reliability. Reduce Operational Risk: Replace fragile in-house automation with NVIDIA-validated, production-proven orchestration.

Bringing Cloud Agility and Control to AI Infrastructure

“Hard multi-tenancy is essential for AI infrastructure — it enforces isolation at the network hardware level, ensuring compliance, security, and predictable performance at scale,” said Alex Saroyan, CEO and Co-Founder of Netris. “By combining network-level hard isolation and Kubernetes-level isolation, AI operators gain true end-to-end multi-tenancy — from compute to network — enabling them to run securely, onboard instantly, and keep every GPU productive.”

This partnership reflects a broader industry trend where enterprises seek the flexibility of the cloud for AI but increasingly need to run GPU workloads outside of hyperscalers due to cost, control, and performance requirements. With vCluster and Netris, they can finally achieve both.

About vCluster

vCluster Labs is virtualizing Kubernetes to enable advanced tenancy models that increase utilization, reduce costs, and make Kubernetes more dynamic. vCluster allows platform and infrastructure teams to create virtual Kubernetes clusters that are as scalable and isolated as traditional clusters but far more lightweight and flexible. Trusted by companies like CoreWeave, Nscale, Adobe, and Deloitte, vCluster powers fully isolated tenant environments across public cloud, private data centers, and GPU-powered AI infrastructure. To learn more, visit www.vcluster.com

About Netris

Netris is the leading Network Automation, Abstraction, and Multi-Tenancy (NAAM) Platform purpose-built for GPU Clouds and Enterprise AI Factories. It provides the essential foundation for transforming GPUs from idle capital expense into sustainable revenue. By automating complex multi-fabric network environments across Ethernet, InfiniBand, NVLink, DPUs, Virtual, and Edge networking, Netris enables operators to launch AI clouds in weeks instead of years, maximize GPU utilization, and ensure secure, compliant multi-tenancy without the cost and risk of in-house automation. To learn more, visit www.netris.io