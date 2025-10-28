Materion Signs Supply Agreement with Commonwealth Fusion Systems to Provide Beryllium Fluoride for Fusion Energy Technology

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio & DEVENS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN), a global leader in advanced materials solutions, today announced that it entered into an agreement with Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS), the leading and largest commercial fusion energy company, to supply beryllium fluoride for use in fusion power plants.

Under the agreement, Materion will provide the beryllium fluoride for the production of FLiBE molten salt that will be used in CFS’ ARC power plants. Shipments of the material from Materion’s Elmore, OH, facility will begin this year.

“Beryllium fluoride is a critical component needed to advance the development of groundbreaking fusion technologies, and we’re extremely pleased to take the next step in our collaboration with Commonwealth Fusion Systems,” says Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and Chief Executive Officer, Materion. “CFS is relentlessly pursuing clean fusion energy at a commercially relevant scale, and Materion is committed to providing the quantities of beryllium fluoride that are needed.”

The agreement is part of CFS’ effort to support the growth of a robust and resilient supply chain for fusion power, a technology that promises to be a reliable source of clean, almost limitless energy and that can help to meet growing demand for power amid electrification and the increased use of AI and data centers. CFS is moving forward with plans to build the world’s first grid-scale fusion plant, called ARC, in Chesterfield County, Virginia that will put power on the grid in the early 2030s.

“As a global company, Materion has the experience needed to provide this essential material for our ARC power plants and to help CFS lay the foundation for a commercial fusion supply chain,” said Bob Mumgaard, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of CFS. “Materion’s technical expertise and production capabilities as the world’s preeminent beryllium supplier are highly supportive of our mission. We look forward to deepening our partnership with Materion on FLiBE-relevant materials, which will be essential to our commercialization of fusion power.”

About Materion

Materion Corporation is a global leader in advanced materials solutions for high-performance industries including semiconductor, industrial, aerospace & defense, energy and automotive. With nearly 100 years of expertise in specialty engineered alloy systems, inorganic chemicals and powders, precious and non-precious metals, beryllium and beryllium composites, and precision filters and optical coatings, Materion partners with customers to enable breakthrough solutions that move the world forward. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the company employs more than 3,000 people worldwide, serving customers in more than 60 countries.

About Commonwealth Fusion Systems

Commonwealth Fusion Systems is the world’s largest and leading private fusion company. The company’s marquee fusion project, SPARC, will generate net energy, paving the way for limitless carbon-free energy. The company has raised almost $3 billion in capital since it was founded in 2018.

SPARC® and ARC™ are trademarks of Commonwealth Fusion Systems®.