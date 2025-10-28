Esri Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Advance Generative AI in ArcGIS

REDLANDS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Esri, the global leader in geographic information system (GIS) and geospatial AI technology, has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to advance the integration of Generative AI (GenAI) into geospatial solutions and workflows. Bringing Esri’s geospatial AI platform, ArcGIS, together with the scalable cloud infrastructure on AWS enables organizations to deploy enterprise-scale geospatial AI solutions with greater efficiency and reliability, while leveraging the advanced cloud capabilities on AWS alongside ArcGIS software’s sophisticated mapping and spatial analysis tools.

“AWS’s cloud capabilities combined with Esri’s geospatial expertise empower customers to solve complex challenges through advanced location intelligence,” said Amy Belcher, AWS director, WWPS global ISV sales and GTM. “This strategic agreement will accelerate the development of Generative AI-powered solutions that deliver meaningful business outcomes while simplifying how organizations leverage geospatial data at scale.”

As organizations’ geospatial data needs evolve, this integration allows them to scale operations dynamically, ensuring optimal performance and cost-effectiveness. This enhanced collaboration delivers significant value across critical customer use cases, such as:

National government: AI-powered entity detection using ArcGIS satellite imagery and terrain analysis to accelerate identification from hours to minutes while reducing false positives

Infrastructure: AI and spatial analysis to predict infrastructure maintenance needs, helping utilities prevent failures, optimize costs, and extend asset lifespans through ArcGIS software’s advanced modeling capabilities

Public safety: ArcGIS spatial modeling that enables emergency managers to assess disaster risks and plan optimal evacuation routes and safe zones, reducing response times and protecting communities

“Our collaboration with AWS advances geospatial AI integration for our joint users,” said Jay Theodore, Esri chief technology officer for AI and enterprise technologies. “This agreement will enable customers to integrate AI-enhanced GIS—whether they’re protecting communities, maintaining infrastructure, or responding to emergencies.”

The volume of geospatial data is growing with GenAI tools becoming more accessible, and organizations are seeking more intelligent ways to process and analyze spatial information. Through the new agreement, Esri will accelerate development and interoperability with AWS. This expanded collaboration will focus on developing geospatial AI through new foundation models (FMs), scalable training, and inference architectures; advancing the next generation of ArcGIS AI assistants to improve user productivity; and building agentic architectures that simplify and enhance the user experience.

“Distribution and deployment still remain barriers in the implementation of generative AI,” said Bruno Sanchez-Andrade Nuño, executive director at earth observation data analytics nonprofit Clay. “That’s why our current collaboration with AWS and Esri feels like a breakthrough. Esri’s geospatial AI capabilities enable users everywhere to deploy open data models successfully.”

This agreement builds on Esri’s long-standing collaboration with AWS, having previously integrated ArcGIS with services such as Amazon Redshift, Amazon EMR, and AWS IoT Core. To learn more about Esri’s geospatial AI and how it can modernize workflows with accelerated analysis and problem-solving, visit esri.com/en-us/geospatial-artificial-intelligence.

