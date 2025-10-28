-

Hippocratic AI Selects Fivetran to Power Trusted Data Infrastructure for AI in Healthcare

Fivetran equips Hippocratic AI with a secure, scalable data foundation to advance patient care and innovation

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fivetran, the global leader in automated data movement, today announced that Hippocratic AI, global leader and pioneer of generative AI healthcare agents, is using Fivetran to create a secure and reliable data foundation as it scales its platform. The move enables Hippocratic AI to protect sensitive production systems, accelerate analysis, and build trusted infrastructure in one of the most regulated industries in the world.

With Fivetran, Hippocratic AI can securely replicate this data into a dedicated analytical environment that meets healthcare compliance requirements and regional data residency mandates.

“With Fivetran, we’ve added data resilience to systems while establishing a foundation that lets us move faster, scale securely, and deliver actionable insights to our customers,” said Matt Honea, Chief Information Security Officer of Hippocratic AI.

Hippocratic AI operates multiple databases that track how customers interact with its technology. With Fivetran, Hippocratic AI can securely replicate this data into a dedicated analytical environment that meets healthcare compliance requirements and regional data residency mandates. This unified environment supports global research, benchmarking, and real-time operational decision-making.

“Healthcare is one of the most critical and data-intensive industries, and enabling companies like Hippocratic AI to build on a reliable, scalable foundation is exactly what Fivetran was designed for,” said George Fraser, CEO of Fivetran. “With automated data movement in place, they can focus on advancing models that improve patient outcomes, while knowing their data infrastructure is secure and trusted.”

By automating data movement and ensuring governed access to critical information, Fivetran allows healthcare organizations to balance two priorities that are often in tension: protecting sensitive systems and enabling innovation. This secure foundation helps companies reduce operational risks, meet compliance requirements, and focus their efforts on their mission of providing healthcare abundance and improving patient outcomes.

About Fivetran

Fivetran, the global leader in data movement, is trusted by companies like OpenAI, LVMH, Pfizer, Verizon, and Spotify to centralize data from SaaS applications, databases, files, and other sources into cloud destinations, including data lakes. With high-performance pipelines, seamless interoperability, and enterprise-grade security, Fivetran empowers organizations to modernize their data infrastructure, power analytics and AI, ensure compliance, and achieve transformative business outcomes. Learn more at Fivetran.com.

About Hippocratic AI

Hippocratic AI has developed a safety-focused Large Language Model (LLM) for healthcare. The company believes that a safe LLM can dramatically improve healthcare accessibility and health outcomes in the world by bringing deep healthcare expertise to every human. No other technology has the potential to have this level of global impact on health. The company was co-founded by CEO Munjal Shah, alongside a group of physicians, hospital administrators, healthcare professionals, and artificial intelligence researchers from El Camino Health, Johns Hopkins, Stanford, Microsoft, Google, and NVIDIA. Hippocratic AI has received a total of $278 million in funding and is backed by leading investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, Kleiner Perkins, NVIDIA’s NVentures, Premji Invest, SV Angel, and six health systems. For more information on Hippocratic AI, hippocraticai.com.

