U.S. Technology Company Coupang Presents Its Vision to Accelerate AI-driven Commerce at the APEC CEO Summit

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. technology company Coupang, Inc. is leveraging AI innovation to help redefine the future of commerce, expand U.S. exports, and support America’s mission to maintain global leadership on AI and advanced technologies, said Chief Global Affairs Officer Robert Porter today during a keynote speech at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit.

“As a U.S. technology company, Coupang is using AI and advanced technologies to help drive American exports, help businesses grow, and enable America to continue leading the world’s AI race,” said Coupang Chief Global Affairs Officer Robert Porter. Share

“As a U.S. technology company, Coupang is using AI and advanced technologies to help drive American exports, help businesses grow, and enable America to continue leading the world’s AI race,” said Coupang Chief Global Affairs Officer Robert Porter. “That’s why Coupang has invested billions to expand AI technologies, machine learning, advanced robotics, smart logistics, cloud computing, and other innovations in the APEC region, which is supporting the growth of hundreds of thousands of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) from the U.S. and around the world that sell their goods through Coupang.”

Coupang’s world class end-to-end logistics system leverages AI-driven services that are helping redefine global supply chains and provide an unparalleled consumer experience, including lower prices and faster delivery timelines.

The AI advancements are helping Coupang predict what customers will want by forecasting demand, determining the most efficient path to deliver a customer’s order, and automating the fulfillment process through the adoption of driverless forklifts, sorting robots, and other AI-optimized logistics.

These innovations are creating experiences for Coupang customers that previously seemed impossible. For example, if Coupang customers place an order for fresh groceries or a new smartphone by midnight, it will arrive at their door by dawn the next morning.

Using smart innovations to drive U.S. exports, global business growth

Coupang’s innovations are also helping serve as a bridge between the U.S. and its trading partners like Korea by driving international commerce and showcasing how innovation can create opportunities across global economies.

The company’s innovation efforts are helping turbo-charge the growth of thousands of U.S. brands that currently use Coupang’s services to reach customers in key APEC markets such as Korea and Taiwan. This is driving billions of dollars in exports of American products and agriculture to global customers each year. Globally, Coupang also works with hundreds of thousands of SMEs to sell their goods.

Coupang’s retail innovations can provide a small American wellness company or Korean farmer with robust inventory management, market prediction, and digital marketing power that can help them operate like a Fortune 500 company.

For example, Carlson Labs, a women-led small business in Illinois, grew its sales by 48% in a single quarter by selling its wellness products to customers in Asia through Coupang. In Korea, local watermelon farmers are able to leverage Coupang’s AI innovation to deliver their watermelons from the farm to customers’ doorsteps on the same day.

Creating jobs with AI innovation

Coupang’s AI innovation is also helping create jobs. Today, Coupang is the number one job creator and second largest private employer in Korea, despite being headquartered in the U.S. Most of the company’s delivery and logistics workforce—the human component that AI empowers—is located outside of Seoul, allowing technology to create and distribute opportunity across the economy.

Coupang plans to continue investing in AI and advanced technology across the APEC region to deliver a world-class experience to customers, drive exports of American goods and agriculture, support the growth of small businesses, and advance the U.S. government’s commitment to American AI innovation.

Learn more at www.aboutcoupang.com

About Coupang

Coupang is a technology and Fortune 150 company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CPNG) that provides retail, restaurant delivery, video streaming, and fintech services to customers around the world under brands that include Coupang, Eats, Play, Rocket Now, and Farfetch. It operates in over 190 countries and territories around the world.