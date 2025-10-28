Air Lease Announces Lease Placement of One New Airbus A321-200neo Aircraft with Sun PhuQuoc Airways

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Lease (NYSE: AL) announced today a long-term lease agreement with Sun PhuQuoc Airways for one new Airbus A321-200neo aircraft, scheduled to deliver to the startup Vietnamese airline in 2027.

“We are pleased to lease this new Airbus A321neo to Sun PhuQuoc Airways,” said Chi Yan, Senior Vice President of Air Lease. “Air Lease looks forward to the continued growth of our relationship with Sun PhuQuoc as the airline builds and optimizes the range and capacity of its new fleet.”

“The addition of this new Airbus A321neo from Air Lease marks an important step in our fleet development plan,” said Nguyen Manh Quan, Chief Executive Officer of Sun PhuQuoc Airways. “Partnering with AL allows us to expand our fleet with modern, fuel-efficient aircraft that enhance passenger comfort and operational sustainability. This aligns with our commitment to offering high-quality travel experiences while efficiently connecting Phu Quoc and Vietnam to regional and international destinations.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the anticipated fleet development and expansion of our customers, future relationship growth, and expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease (NYSE: AL)

Air Lease is a leading global aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. Air Lease and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing new commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. The company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of its website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult Air Lease’s website regularly for important information. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, Air Lease’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About Sun PhuQuoc Airways

Sun PhuQuoc Airways (SPA) is a full-service airline under Sun Group, one of Vietnam’s leading multi-industry corporations in tourism, aviation, and infrastructure. Positioned as the country’s first “Resort in the Sky,” SPA connects Vietnam’s key destinations and international hubs, with Phu Quoc Island as its strategic center.

Guided by its “Resort in the Sky” service philosophy, Sun PhuQuoc Airways creates seamless journeys from the sky to the ground - made possible through the synergy of Sun Group’s world-class ecosystem of resorts, entertainment, and leisure destinations across Vietnam.

For more information, please visit: www.sunphuquocairways.com