-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to OBX 2025-NQM20 Trust

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to ten classes of mortgage-backed notes from OBX 2025-NQM20 Trust, a $739.5 million non-prime RMBS transaction. The underlying collateral, comprising 1,401 residential mortgages, is characterized by fixed-rate mortgages (FRMs) and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) making up 94.2% and 5.8% of the pool, respectively. A majority of the loans are either classified as non-qualified mortgages (Non-QM; 34.1%) or exempt (51.5%) from the Ability-to-Repay/Qualified Mortgage (ATR/QM) rule due to being originated for non-consumer loan purposes. There were no originators comprising over 10% of the pool.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Asset Loss Model (REALM), an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1012009

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Armine Karajyan, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1210
armine.karajyan@kbra.com

Colleen Kelley, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1389
colleen.kelley@kbra.com

Sharif Mahdavian, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2301
sharif.mahdavian@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Armine Karajyan, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1210
armine.karajyan@kbra.com

Colleen Kelley, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1389
colleen.kelley@kbra.com

Sharif Mahdavian, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2301
sharif.mahdavian@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns AA Ratings, Stable Outlook to the Miami-Dade County Florida Water and Sewer System Revenue Bonds, Series 2025A and Water and Sewer System Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2025B

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to the Miami-Dade County Florida Water and Sewer System Revenue Bonds, Series 2025A, Water and Sewer System Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2025B, and outstanding parity obligations. The rating reflects the Miami-Dade County Water and Sewer System’s consistently solid financial performance, satisfactory liquidity, sound and improved debt service coverage (DSC), and good rate affordability, as well as the stro...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to COOPR Residential Mortgage Trust 2025-CES4 (COOPR 2025-CES4)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 9 classes of Certificates from COOPR Residential Mortgage Trust 2025-CES4 (COOPR 2025-CES4), a $301.5 million RMBS transaction, as of the cut-off date, sponsored by Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper and Loan Funding Structure VIII LLC and consists almost entirely of 4,175 newly originated closed-end second lien mortgages (CES; 99.9%). The underlying pool is seasoned less than one month and all loans are originated by Mr. Coop...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Servpro Master Issuer, LLC Series 2025-1 Senior Secured Notes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to Servpro Master Issuer, LLC (the Issuer), Series 2025-1 Class A-2 Notes (Servpro 2025-1), a whole business securitization. Servpro 2025-1 represents the Issuer’s fifth series of notes following the establishment of the master trust in 2019. In conjunction with the issuance of the Series 2025-1 Notes, the Series 2019-1 Class A-2 Notes are expected to be repaid at which time KBRA will withdraw the ratings. At that time, KBRA also antic...
Back to Newsroom