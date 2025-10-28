OnePoint BFG Wealth Partners Expands National Footprint Through Strategic Partnership with Spahn Financial

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OnePoint BFG Wealth Partners (“OnePoint BFG”), a dynamic wealth advisory and financial planning firm, today announced a strategic partnership with Spahn Financial Partners (“Spahn Financial”), a respected ~$2 billion advisory practice based in the greater Chicago area. This marks OnePoint BFG’s largest transaction to date, establishing a significant presence in the highly attractive Chicago market and reflecting the firm’s continued expansion as a leading independent advisory firm.

“For more than three decades, our team has built lifelong relationships grounded in trust and personalized advice,” said Kevin Spahn, partner and founder of Spahn Financial. “Joining OnePoint BFG allows us to deepen those relationships while expanding the ways we can serve our clients through an independent wealth management platform designed specifically for clients like ours. We now have the strength and infrastructure of a national firm behind us, combined with the entrepreneurial spirit that has always driven our success.”

Led by Spahn, Timothy Funke, Kyle DeRaedt and Nirav Patel, Spahn Financial will join OnePoint BFG under its W2 advisor model, with all four partners becoming equity holders within the firm. The W2 structure—first introduced earlier this year—reflects OnePoint BFG’s commitment to fostering alignment through long-term advisor partnerships and enhancing enterprise value.

This partnership further advances OnePoint BFG’s thoughtful approach to growth, which centers on partnering with advisory teams that share its financial planning-driven philosophy and client-first values. The Spahn Financial team exemplifies those principles, combining deep client relationships with a disciplined, holistic approach to wealth management. By joining OnePoint BFG, they gain access to the firm’s centralized operations, technology and growth resources—while maintaining the independence and entrepreneurial spirit that have defined their success. For OnePoint BFG, the partnership strengthens its presence in the Midwest and advances its broader vision of building a connected network of equity partners invested in the firm’s long-term success.

“This partnership represents the best of what we’re building at OnePoint BFG,” said Andy Schwartz, chief executive officer of OnePoint BFG. “When we unveiled our new brand earlier this year, I said that OnePoint BFG was designed to inspire—to represent not just where we are today, but where we’re going. Welcoming the Spahn team is a clear example of that vision in action. They share our purpose, our planning-driven approach and our commitment to building something enduring for both clients and advisors. This partnership is about growth with intention—expanding our reach while staying true to who we are.”

The partnership with Spahn Financial underscores that OnePoint BFG’s expansion is driven by growth, not consolidation. Both firms will continue operating with the same trusted teams and client-first focus that have shaped their success, while gaining access to greater collaboration, shared best practices and a stronger platform for long-term growth. The announcement also builds on a year of significant momentum for OnePoint BFG, which, following this transaction, will advise on more than $15 billion in client assets and support more than 200 professionals nationwide.

The partnership with Spahn also reflects the strength of OnePoint BFG’s collaboration with Rise Growth Partners, whose strategic capital and hands-on guidance were key in bringing this partnership to life. Together, they continue to execute a thoughtful expansion strategy rooted in shared values—empowering advisors, deepening client relationships and building an enduring, advisor-owned enterprise that is defining the next era of independent wealth management.

About OnePoint BFG Wealth Partners

Formerly Bleakley Financial Group, OnePoint BFG Wealth Partners is a premier financial planning and wealth management firm dedicated to delivering tailored financial strategies to individuals, families and businesses. Founded in 1985, OnePoint BFG's advisors manage more than $13 billion in advisory assets (as of June 30, 2025)

About Rise Growth Partners®

Rise Growth Partners is the ultimate growth partner for exceptional wealth management firms. Rise provides non-controlling minority capital and strategic expertise to help firms accelerate growth, expand their impact, and build enduring businesses. The Rise team is made up of experienced operators and industry experts who have built, scaled and exited successful firms.

Investment advisory and financial planning services offered through Bleakley Financial Group, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser, doing business as OnePoint BFG Wealth Partners and Spahn Financial.