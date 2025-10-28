Madison Reed Makes History with First-Ever Mother-Daughter NIL Partnership: UConn's Sarah Strong and Boston Celtics VP Allison Feaster Join Team ColorWonder

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Madison Reed, the prestige beauty brand revolutionizing the hair color industry, today announced a first-of-its kind expansion of its Team ColorWonder partnerships with the addition of UConn women's basketball standout Sarah Strong and her mother, Boston Celtics Vice President of Team Operations & Organizational Growth Allison Feaster, a Harvard alum, WNBA veteran, and NBA World Champion. This marks the first mother-daughter NIL sponsorship in collegiate sports, reinforcing Madison Reed's commitment to breaking barriers and empowering women across generations.

"Sarah and Allison embody the unstoppable confidence and pioneering spirit that defines Madison Reed, and their mother-daughter bond showcases the beautiful continuity of women's excellence in sports and business,” said Amy Errett, Founder and CEO of Madison Reed. “Together, they are a powerful addition to the inspiring community of Team ColorWonder athletes."

Strong and Feaster join Team ColorWonder’s 2025-26 roster that includes UConn's Azzi Fudd, KK Arnold, Ice Brady, Morgan Cheli and most recently, Caroline Ducharme. Team ColorWonder complements the brand’s long-term partnership with Madison Reed Brand Ambassador and Impact Advisor Paige Bueckers.

To kick off the season, the athletes debuted hair color transformations created with Madison Reed’s ColorWonder Demi-Permanent Hair Color in a social campaign highlighting self-expression, empowerment, and confidence, featuring Sarah and Allison’s perspective on breaking new records together as mother and daughter.

When speaking to the partnership Allison shared, “As mother and daughter, we inspire one another to be confident, authentic, and bold. That’s why making history as the first-ever mother-daughter NIL partnership with Madison Reed is so meaningful — a company named after the founder’s daughter, built on empowering women with what they deserve in their hair color and in their lives.” Sarah added, “I love the confidence ColorWonder gives me through self expression and for my mom it’s about confidence through gray coverage and having fun with hair color – and we’re united by the brand’s mission to change the game for women."

As part of Team ColorWonder, both Sarah and Allison will participate in Madison Reed's signature confidence-driven campaigns, content creation, events and hair transformations that celebrate their individual and shared journeys. The partnership includes access to:

Equity stakes in the Madison Reed business

Future opportunities to franchise a Madison Reed Hair Color Bar

Internships with Madison Reed for class credit

Exposure to Madison Reed's internal and external networks

As the season and academic year begin, Madison Reed will also be activating its broader UConn Athletics partnership featuring campus activations, alumni events, and the brand's historic sponsorship of UConn's Gampel Pavilion and PeoplesBank Arena — the first female-founded, UConn grad-founded brand with court naming rights at UConn.

About Madison Reed

Founded in 2013, Madison Reed is a prestige beauty brand that has revolutionized the hair color industry. Madison Reed offers 85+ shades of high-quality hair color, Smart 8-Free formulas made in Italy, technology, personalized service, and the freedom to get high quality results whether they color their hair at home or by a professional colorist in one of Madison Reed's 97+ Hair Color Bars across the country. Products can be found online at www.Madison-Reed.com, Madison Reed Hair Color Bars nationwide, Ulta Beauty, Amazon and select Sally Beauty, Target and Walmart stores. Stay up-to-date by following us on Instagram and TikTok.

About UConn Athletics/Women's Basketball

UConn Athletics has a championship pedigree with 25 NCAA championships and countless conference titles across 21 Division I athletic teams. The University of Connecticut supports nearly 600 student-athletes and competes in the BIG EAST Conference, Hockey East (men's and women's ice hockey) and CAA (women's rowing).

The UConn women's basketball team is the gold standard of the sport with an unmatched 12 NCAA Championships, 24 NCAA Final Four appearances, 61 conference championships and six undefeated seasons. Led by Hall of Fame head coach Geno Auriemma, who is coming off his 40th season in Storrs, the Huskies have produced 26 WBCA All-Americans, 14 National Players of the Year, 16 Olympians and 50 WNBA Draft selections.