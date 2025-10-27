DPCG Wins Two Virtual Patient Monitoring Awards Supporting the Department of Veterans Affairs

WACO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Decisive Point Consulting Group, LLC (DPCG), a Small Business Administration (SBA) verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Waco, Texas, proudly announces two major contract awards supporting the Department of Veterans Affairs at the Greater Los Angeles VA Healthcare System and the Washington, D.C. VA Medical Center.

These awards expand deployment of DPCG’s next-generation Virtual Patient Monitoring and Fall Prevention Systems, powered by CareView Communications. The solution integrates intelligent video monitoring with Virtual Bed Rails® and Virtual Chair Rails® technologies, advanced motion detection, and real-time audio/video communication. This proactive system enables clinical staff to monitor patients remotely from centralized stations—helping to reduce preventable falls, improve staff efficiency, and enhance overall patient safety.

It is an honor to extend our mission-critical patient safety solutions to both Greater Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. We are proud that the VA has entrusted our team—many of them Veterans—to deliver and sustain these life-saving capabilities.

These wins build on DPCG’s proven track record of delivering innovative patient monitoring and fall prevention solutions at VA facilities nationwide. They further demonstrate the government’s confidence in DPCG’s ability to modernize care and safeguard Veterans through innovative, reliable, and cost-effective technologies.