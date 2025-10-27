Boosted.ai Launches Industry-First Conversational Agents for Investment Management Research with ElevenLabs

NEW YORK & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boosted.ai today announced the launch of voice-powered AI research agents, becoming the first investment research platform to empower professionals to talk to their data in real time.

Increasing client engagement with voice-first assistants

Boosted.ai, the leader in AI-powered investment research, whose users manage more than $5 trillion in assets, builds agentic AI tools for investing platforms and investment professionals, including analysts, portfolio managers, and advisors, who need to stay ahead of market-moving events. By integrating ElevenLabs’ Text to Speech and Conversational Agents, Boosted.ai transformed its research agents into truly conversational assistants that clients can speak to naturally, in real time, without losing accuracy.

The result is higher client engagement, better prompts, and faster time to insight.

Voice that deepens client interaction

Boosted.ai’s mission is to give clients the fastest path from raw data to decision-ready insights. By layering in ElevenLabs’ voice technology, clients can now interact with AI agents by speaking naturally and getting instant, human-sounding responses.

The impact on client experience:

Faster actioning: Thousands of personalized AI generated audio snippets for the world’s largest investment firms, saving hours per week.

“Our customers have consistently asked for more intuitive ways to interact with Alfa. Voice makes the interaction feel more like talking to a real analyst. ElevenLabs allowed us to deliver this next level of service quickly and at high quality. It’s another way we’re meeting clients where they are.”

— Christian Antaloczy, Chief Product Officer, Boosted.ai

“Where are my socks? You knocked my socks clean off. That was easy, and interesting, and very fast as opposed to sitting down and trying to type your stuff out.” - Ralph Aldis, US Global

A First in the Industry

Boosted.ai is the first investment research platform to offer voice-powered research assistants for investing platforms and investment professionals. By combining ElevenLabs’ natural speech technology with Alfa’s analytics engine, Boosted.ai opened a new interaction channel for portfolio managers, transforming idle minutes into productive research time and setting a new standard for how investment professionals consume insights.

How it works

Investors can have real-time, evolving conversations with Boosted.ai’s Alfa, powered by ElevenLabs voice agents, just like they would with a proactive research analyst who never stops digging.

PM: Hey Alfa, look at companies in the S&P 500 with a dividend yield over 2% and a price-to-earnings ratio greater than 15. Then read earnings transcripts, SEC filings, and news for those stocks over the last 3 months and summarize their exposure to China.

Alfa: I’ve identified 27 names, concentrated in industrials, consumer staples, and energy. A significant number have meaningful exposure to China, both as a revenue source and a supply chain dependency. Would you like me to group them by sector or by level of exposure?

PM: Group them by exposure first.

Alfa: Done. Roughly a third of the list derives more than 15% of revenue from China, and several have flagged regulatory or demand risks in recent earnings calls. I can also surface transcript snippets and filings that highlight how each company is managing that exposure. Should I include those in the summary?

PM: Yes.

Alfa: Finished. I have also created an agent to track the companies that fall into or out of your criteria to alert you to any changes.

Alfa’s voice mode, powered by ElevenLabs, doesn’t just answer questions. It anticipates what matters next, continuously surfacing angles, connections, and data points a PM might not have considered. Every conversation becomes sharper, faster, and more insightful.

A new standard for AI-driven research engagement

With ElevenLabs, Boosted.ai has unlocked a new way for clients to work with AI that feels conversational, keeps them engaged, and encourages better inputs. In investment management, better inputs mean better insights and better decisions.

If your clients could benefit from faster, more natural interactions with AI, get in touch.

About Boosted.ai

Boosted.ai is how investment managers work smarter. They help asset managers enhance their research, streamline workflows, and drive better decision-making through artificial intelligence. The company’s platform - Alfa - empowers investment teams to automate tedious tasks, monitor market movements, and surface actionable insights at scale. Headquartered in Toronto and New York City, Boosted.ai is backed by Portage Ventures, Ten Coves Capital, Spark Capital, RBC, and other leading investors.

About ElevenLabs

Founded in 2022, ElevenLabs is the global leader in AI audio research and technology, building cutting-edge AI audio tools for enterprises, developers, and creators. The platform empowers millions of individuals and thousands of businesses, including employees from over 72% of the Fortune 500, to quickly and affordably create high-quality voice overs at scale and launch interactive AI voice agents in over 70 languages.