Vested Partners with Fintel Connect to Bring Affiliate Marketing to Banks, Fintechs and Financial Institutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vested, the leading marketing and communications agency dedicated exclusively to financial services, today announced a strategic partnership with Fintel Connect, the leading growth marketing platform built for the financial industry. The partnership will help banks and financial brands unlock new growth through affiliate marketing, a proven, cost-effective channel that drives qualified customer acquisition.

Through this partnership, Vested will expand its affiliate marketing capabilities, giving clients access to Fintel Connect’s robust network of over 5,000 finance-focused affiliates, influencers, and media partners. This collaboration allows financial institutions to expand their reach, improve ROI, and acquire high-quality customers through targeted, compliant, and data-driven affiliate programs. On average, affiliate marketing drives up to 40% of financial brands’ net new accounts, making it one of the most impactful growth channels available.

“Affiliate marketing is an underutilized but highly effective channel for financial brands looking to fuel client acquisition,” said Binna Kim, Group CEO of Vested. “Through our partnership with Fintel Connect, we’re giving clients access to a purpose-built affiliate platform for financial services. It’s trusted, integrated, and measurable – which is what finance brands need today in an increasingly crowded and noisy marketplace. Together, we’re helping banks, fintechs, and other financial institutions scale their acquisition engines while maintaining brand safety, compliance, and integrity.”

Fintel Connect’s platform provides end-to-end program management, from affiliate recruitment and compliance monitoring to reporting and optimization. Its proprietary technology, Fintel Check, automates up to 90% of partner marketing compliance reviews, ensuring campaigns remain accurate, transparent, and aligned with brand and regulatory requirements.

“Our vision for Fintel Connect is focused on helping financial brands grow in a way that’s measurable, compliant, and built for the long term," said Nicky Senyard, CEO of Fintel Connect. "Partnering with Vested brings together two organizations that share a deep understanding of the financial ecosystem and a commitment to driving meaningful results. Together, we’re making it easier for banks and fintechs to unlock the full potential of affiliate marketing and reach customers in more authentic, impactful ways.”

Already, several of Vested’s clients are leveraging this partnership to run targeted, data-driven affiliate programs that expand reach, optimize performance, and acquire high-quality customers.

About Vested

Vested is an integrated communications and marketing firm at the forefront of the rapidly evolving financial sector. Vested’s approach merges deep financial expertise with creativity and an obsessive commitment to creating value for clients through ideas and action. The agency, which has offices in New York and London, operates an investment group, Vested Ventures. Learn more at www.fullyvested.com, or via Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Fintel Connect

Fintel Connect is the leading partner marketing platform built for the financial industry. With a full suite of solutions spanning affiliate and influencer program management, AI-powered compliance, and performance analytics, Fintel Connect helps financial institutions scale cost-effective, compliant growth. The company powers programs for over 100 leading financial brands, including Ramp, Scotiabank, and Western Alliance Bank, and is backed by BankTech Ventures and Economic Development Canada.