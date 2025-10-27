Unit21 Unveils AI Rule Recommendations, Tackling the Root Cause of Financial Crime Detection Inefficiency

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At this year’s Money20/20, Unit21, a global risk and compliance technology leader, announces the launch of the AI Rule Recommendation Agent, a first-of-its-kind capability that merges the precision of machine learning with the transparency of rule-based systems, giving risk and compliance teams a better way to stay ahead of fraud and money laundering.

For decades, fraud and AML professionals have had to choose between two imperfect tools:

Machine learning models that can adapt quickly, but only after analyzing thousands of examples. Rules that are explainable but static and extremely time-consuming to maintain.

Unit21’s AI Rule Recommendations eliminate that trade-off by combining the learning power of AI with the control and clarity of human logic.

AI That Writes Smarter Rules So Teams Can Focus on Smarter Decisions

The Unit21 Rules Engine analyzes patterns in alerts, outcomes, and contextual data to automatically suggest optimized rule logic, helping teams reduce false positives, uncover missed signals, and diminish manual tuning.

Coupled with one of Unit21’s beloved features of shadow mode, you can then test the AI recommendations against historical and simulated future data. Once validated, new rules can be deployed instantly with measurable confidence.

“Traditionally, teams had to choose between speed and safety,” said Kunal Datta, Head of Product at Unit21. “With AI Rule Recommendations, they have the best of both. The AI finds a better rule, tests it silently in the background, and proves it works before deploying it to the analyst. It’s a no-brainer.”

Where Machine Learning Meets Human Judgment

AI Rule Recommendations redefine how teams approach detection logic. While machine learning offers adaptability, it takes thousands of examples to correlate patterns. Alternatively, rules provide interpretability but are only as good as the patterns a human can detect. But by letting AI suggest, test, and justify rule changes, Unit21 enables an entirely new class of detection systems: explainable intelligence that learns.

“This bridges the long-standing gap between ML models and rules,” Datta explained. “You can see why the AI made a recommendation, measure its impact, and push it live, all with human control intact.”

The Full Loop: Writing Rules & Working Alerts with AI

AI Rule Recommendations joins Unit21’s growing AI suite, which includes AI Agents that autonomously review, summarize, and investigate alerts.

Together, they form a self-improving loop: one AI finds, writes, and validates smarter rules, while another works on the resulting alerts, feeding back outcomes that continually strengthen the system.

This not only improves the quality of detection but also the speed of investigations, enabling risk and compliance teams to operate with unprecedented efficiency, precision, and trust.

“It’s AI working at two levels,” Datta added. “At the system level, it keeps your detection logic sharp. At the operational level, it helps your analysts make faster, better decisions. That’s how you truly turn fraud and AML from reactive to proactive.”

A Safer Future Built on Learning & Transparency

By combining automation with explainability, Unit21’s AI capabilities help financial institutions evolve from reactive monitoring to proactive intelligence—identifying risks earlier, refining rules continuously, and scaling operations safely.

Unit21 is automating the most time-consuming and repetitive work, allowing AI to help organizations scale their programs without compromising on quality or explainability.

With AI Rule Recommendations and AI Agents, Unit21 is building a new paradigm for financial crime prevention. One that’s intelligent, transparent, and continuously improving. Learn more in this blog.

About Unit21

Unit21 is on a mission to unite the world’s fraud fighters and AML heroes to see the financial ecosystem restored to the pathway of opportunity it was meant to be. We specialize in solutions that don’t just identify but proactively mitigate risks tied to money laundering, fraud, and other illicit activities. Uniquely positioned to solve the problem of financial crime and well-funded, we have raised close to $100 million from Google, Tiger Global, and other leading VCs. Follow us on LinkedIn and visit Unit21.ai to learn more.