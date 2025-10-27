The NRP Group Celebrates Grand Opening of 331-Unit Art-Inspired Luxury Community in Carrollton, Texas

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The NRP Group, a vertically integrated, best-in-class developer, builder and manager of multifamily housing, today announced the grand opening of Diamond Flats, a 331-unit luxury community with 5,000 square feet of ground-floor retail in Carrollton, Texas. The project addresses rising demand for high-quality housing across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, pairing modern design with convenient access to major employment and entertainment centers.

Designed by Davies Architects with interiors by SJL Design Group, Diamond Flats was envisioned as a residential community inspired by art. From light-filled spaces to gallery-style corridors filled with curated artwork, the community’s aesthetic embraces modern interpretations of classical art, creating an atmosphere that is both refined and approachable.

“Diamond Flats was created with residents at the center of every decision,” said Alena Savera, Vice President of Development at The NRP Group. “We thought carefully about what people want in their daily lives, from abundant natural light to thoughtful touches like under-cabinet lighting, mirrors and quartz surfaces. This community reflects those choices, offering residents larger layouts, premium amenities and a unique design perspective that makes Diamond Flats stand out in the Carrollton market.”

Located at 1402 Carrollton Parkway, the site offers access to the Sam Rayburn Tollway and President George Bush Turnpike, connecting residents to key business and retail districts, including Legacy West, The Star in Frisco and Grandscape. Its central location is a short driving distance from major employers such as JP Morgan, Toyota, Ericsson and Frito Lay, while downtown Dallas is less than 25 minutes away.

Residents of Diamond Flats will enjoy a premium amenities package anchored by a state-of-the-art fitness center, outfitted with a Pilates reformer, free weights, squat racks, spin bikes and HIIT training equipment. Residents will also have access to a resort-style pool with outdoor game areas and TVs, three landscaped courtyards, grilling stations and a coworking hub with a podcast space. Pet-friendly features include a dog park, spa and washing station.

Apartment interiors combine elevated finishes with functionality. Each home includes stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, keyless entry, luxury vinyl plank flooring and ceiling fans. Two distinct finish packages are available, giving residents a choice of quartz countertops, cabinetry and kitchen backsplashes. Select homes feature private balconies.

The Dallas-Fort Worth metro area remains a priority market for The NRP Group. The firm has developed over 7,000 units across more than 30 properties in the region, and recently broke ground on the following new housing developments in the area: Jackson Road, a luxury 370-Unit multifamily community; Cora, a 340-unit mixed-income housing community in Anna, Texas; Sutton Flats, a 300-unit market-rate multifamily community in Howe, Texas; The Whitley, an upscale 330-unit multifamily community in Princeton, Texas.

Diamond Flats is now open and leasing is actively underway. Rents range from $1,625-3,150. For more information, please visit www.diamondflats.com.

About The NRP Group

The NRP Group is a vertically integrated developer, owner, builder, and manager of best-in-class multifamily housing with a mission to create exceptional rental housing communities for individuals and families, regardless of income. Since its founding in 1994, NRP has developed more than 62,000 apartment homes and currently manages over 30,000 residential units.

Through its disciplined approach to vetting opportunities, NRP has established a track record of delivering impressive returns for investors. The company’s formidable size and depth of talent provide the experience and infrastructure necessary to execute developments of varying degrees of complexity and scope in both urban-infill and suburban locations, including market-rate, affordable, mixed-income, and senior housing.

The NRP Group has been consistently named a largest developer and builder in the U.S. on the NMHC “Top 50” lists, the Top 5 on the Multi-Housing News’ “Top Multifamily Developers” list, named a Top Affordable Housing Developer by Affordable Housing Finance, and has won three NAHB Pillar awards since 2020 for Development, Construction and Ones to Watch. The NRP Group has become the top multifamily developer in the U.S. that creates both affordable and market-rate housing at a national scale. Based on over 30 years of experience and expertise, NRP provides construction and property management services to outside owners and developers. For additional information, visit www.nrpgroup.com.