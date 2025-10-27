DuBois Chemicals Acquires Broadmoor Products, Strengthening Its Position in Water Treatment

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DuBois Chemicals (“DuBois” or the “Company”), a leading full-service provider of customized specialty chemical solutions, today announced that it has acquired Broadmoor Products, Inc. (“Broadmoor Products” or “Broadmoor”), a leading provider of water treatment specialty chemistry products and services based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition represents another important step in DuBois’ strategic growth plan to expand its Water Solutions business and deepen its service coverage across the United States and Canada.

“Broadmoor has built a strong reputation for technical capability, service excellence, and customer partnership,” said John Wolf, CEO of DuBois Chemicals. “Trevor and his team are an ideal cultural and strategic fit. Together, we can accelerate growth and deliver a more comprehensive set of solutions to our customers.”

This acquisition not only enhances DuBois’ water treatment capabilities, but also brings DuBois’ broader product portfolio—including water treatment, cleaning & sanitization, metal removal and maintenance chemistries—into Broadmoor’s established customer base.

Trevor Wolfe, President of Broadmoor Products, added, “Joining forces with DuBois allows us to bring even greater value to our customers while continuing to do what we do best. We’re excited to build on our legacy with a partner that shares our commitment to quality, innovation, and people.”

Following the transaction, Broadmoor’s leadership team will remain in place, ensuring a seamless transition for customers and employees while preserving Broadmoor’s entrepreneurial culture and commitment to service.

The addition of Broadmoor Products marks another milestone in DuBois’ expansion strategy, focused on combining best-in-class companies with the strength and resources of a global specialty chemicals platform.

About Broadmoor Products

Founded in 1980 by Daryl “Bud” Wolfe, Broadmoor Products is a trusted leader in water treatment solutions, providing high-performance cooling water, boiler, and wastewater treatment programs for industrial and institutional customers. With a strong technical team and responsive field service model, Broadmoor has earned a reputation for solving complex operational challenges and driving measurable improvements in system reliability and efficiency.

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the company serves a diverse and loyal customer base spanning manufacturing, food & beverage, institutional, and commercial facilities. Its deep technical expertise, service-first approach, and long-standing customer relationships have positioned Broadmoor as a premier regional provider in the water treatment space.

About DuBois Chemicals

Founded in 1920, DuBois is a market-leading full-service provider of customized specialty chemical solutions. The Company researches, develops, manufactures, and supports a broad range of specialty chemical products and related equipment, providing solutions for customers’ most challenging performance, quality, cost, safety, and compliance issues across various industries. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, DuBois leverages its proprietary chemistries and unique on-site service and support to offer a compelling value proposition by reducing downtime, minimizing defects, and extending equipment life for its customers’ most critical applications. As a result, DuBois maintains strong loyalty across a diverse customer base that relies on its technical expertise and broad suite of product solutions to ensure their machinery, processes, and systems run seamlessly. For more information, visit www.duboischemicals.com.