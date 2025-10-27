Cobre and TerraPay Partner to Provide Businesses Globally with Seamless Cross Border Payments

BOGOTÁ, Colombia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cobre, the leading B2B payments platform in Latin America, and TerraPay, a leader in simplifying global money movement, have come together to facilitate international transactions, expecting volumes to scale rapidly.

This collaboration enables companies to send and receive payments seamlessly across borders, with faster settlement times, lower operational complexity, and a fully compliant infrastructure. By connecting Cobre’s advanced enterprise payment platform with TerraPay’s large global network, businesses can move funds in real time, reach new markets, and reduce the friction traditionally associated with cross-border payments.

“Our partnership with TerraPay proves the impact of combining local expertise with a global payments network,” said Jose V. Gedeon, CEO & Co-Founder of Cobre. “Moving millions of dollars in 2025 shows that companies across the region are demanding faster, safer, and more efficient international payments.”

Hassan Chatila, Vice President, Global Head of Network at TerraPay said: “Together with Cobre, we have unlocked a new era of faster, transparent and more reliable cross-border payments across Latin America. By combining our global infrastructure with Cobre’s deep understanding of enterprise payment needs, we’ve been able to help businesses expand by focusing on growth rather than payment complexities.”

This milestone reinforces TerraPay and Cobre’s combined mission to simplify how enterprises manage money in Latin America and beyond. By partnering with TerraPay, Cobre helps businesses overcome the complexity of sending and receiving cross-border payments, from regulatory compliance and treasury management to technology and settlement.

About Cobre

Cobre is the biggest platform developing technology for corporate payments in Latin America.

Cobre has three solutions that allow companies to optimize their treasury or build new products for their clients: Cobre Connect, Local Payments (domestic business payments in real time), and Cross Border Payments (global business payments in real time). All are designed to integrate with a company's existing systems in order to create intelligent and interoperable financial ecosystems.

More info: https://www.cobre.com/

About TerraPay

TerraPay simplifies global money movement, providing a single connection to one of the most expansive cross-border payment networks, regulated across multiple markets. Our network enables payments to receiving and sending countries worldwide, reaching a vast network of mobile wallets, bank accounts, and cards.​

​On a mission to create a borderless financial world, TerraPay makes money transfers instant, reliable, transparent, and fully compliant for its partners, connecting them to 3.7Bn+ mobile wallets, 7.5Bn+ bank accounts, in over 150+ countries. We work behind the scenes as the trusted partners for some of the world’s most innovative financial players, from banks and digital wallets to MTOs, merchants and fintech platforms. ​

​Since its founding, TerraPay has built a global interoperable wallet network that advances financial inclusion, even in hard-to-reach markets. TerraPay is headquartered in London, with offices in cities including Bangalore, Dubai, Bogotá, Dares Salaam, Kampala, and Singapore. Backed by leading investors such as the IFC(World Bank), Prime Ventures, Partech Africa, and Visa, TerraPay continues to expand its global footprint.