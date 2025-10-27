Airfide and TJ innovation Agree to Develop and Supply a Unique AI Repeater and CPE Solution for Enterprises

GYEONGGI-DO, South Korea & SARATOGA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airfide Networks Inc. ("Airfide"), a leader in mobile technology innovation, and TJ innovation Co., Ltd. a company delivering WCDMA, LTE, and 5G repeater market since 2006 with advanced digital signal processing technology today announced the signing of a letter of intent (LOI) for a partnership to jointly develop and supply FWA CPE and repeater combined solution utilizing Release 17 3GPP 5G module. The LOI outlines the framework for collaboration between the parties, to supply to operators worldwide.

FWA typically suffers from high building ingress losses. A traditional CPE performance varies based on the location where it is placed. To overcome these challenges, we have integrated a CPE in a SAU (Service Antenna Unit) unit placed in the enterprise to achieve highest possible data rates from the signal source. The booster system amplifies radio RF signals to the CPE and back to the 5G C-band base station. The SAU benefits both CPE and Mobile devices (UE).

Airfide today announces general availability of an enterprise class, multi-operator capable, SD-WAN aware 5G/WIFI7 CPE with intelligent antenna steering technology.

The joint solution solves the biggest challenges for 5G C-band networks by providing sufficient coverage and overcoming both natural and man-made obstructions (cement walls, e-glass windows, metal roofs) that block signal between the base station and cellular devices. In addition, knowing the location of active users or through building occupancy sensing one can optimize the gain to SAU (Service Antenna Units). By using the spatial dimension of a communications link the MIMO system offers increased data rates, a larger coverage area, improved signal quality, and enhanced efficiency for all mobile users inside the building.

As part of the collaborative multi-phase market rollout, Airfide and TJ innovation will support the joint development and technical efforts by providing core services, including technical expertise, and hardware for volume production requirements.

"We are thrilled to partner with Airfide, a trusted and established FWA supplier, to embark on the development and supply of a state-of-the-art system for enterprise in-building coverage for CPE and mobile devices," says Mr. (Gwang Jae) Jang, CEO of TJ innovation. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation and delivering cutting-edge 5G technology solutions.”

"By combining TJ innovation cutting-edge advanced digital signal processing technology with Airfide's deep expertise in advanced wireless connectivity, we are strengthening our ability to deliver transformative solutions," said Venkat Kalkunte, Founder and CEO of Airfide. "This partnership will not only broaden the reach of our wireless access innovations but also extend the benefits of wireless connectivity without the need for expensive DAS solutions."

About Airfide

Airfide, a U.S.-headquartered technology company based in Silicon Valley, California, has deep expertise building FWA systems both in millimetric bands and sub6. A leader in developing innovative 5G FWA and IoT solutions for enterprises and carriers, the company has expertise in delivering large complex turnkey solutions. For more information, visit http://www.airfidenet.com/

TJ innovation Co., Ltd

TJ innovation was founded in March 2006, aiming to address WCDMA, LTE, and 5G repeater market with advanced digital signal processing technology. http://www.tj-innovation.com/.