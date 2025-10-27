LogProstyle Announces Land Acquisition for Prostyle Ryokan Tokyo Asakusa II

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LogProstyle Inc. (NYSE American: LGPS) (the “Company” or “LogProstyle”), headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan, today announced that it has acquired land for the development of its second hotel in the Asakusa district of Tokyo. Expected to open in October of 2028, LogProstyle’s footprint expands to five strategically located hotels in the leading tourism markets of Japan. Situated on over 280 square meters of land in one of Tokyo’s most atmospheric and historically rich neighborhoods, Asakusa is acclaimed for its idyllic blend of old Edo-period charm with the energy of modern Tokyo.

This latest hotel property is located within 300 meters from Prostyle Ryokan Tokyo Asakusa, enabling operational synergies between the two hotels. The project aligns with the Company’s strategic goal of expanding its ryokan and hotel business, addressing the growing inbound tourism in Asakusa.

The table set forth below outlines the characteristics of Prostyle Ryokan Tokyo Asakusa II development as compared to the existing Prostyle Ryokan Tokyo Asakusa. The higher projected ADR of ¥45,975 for “PROSTYLE Ryokan Tokyo Asakusa II” compared to ¥38,414 for the existing property reflects that all rooms at the new ryokan will feature private open-air baths, while only 21 of 43 rooms at the current property have them.

Prostyle Ryokan Tokyo Asakusa II Development Plans and Projections

Hotel Property Planned Development Prostyle Ryokan Tokyo Asakusa II Preexisting Prostyle Ryokan Tokyo Asakusa Location 6-5-2 Asakusa, Taito-ku, Tokyo, Japan 2-12-11 Asakusa, Taito-ku, Tokyo, Japan Approximate land area 280.88 m² 327.99 m² Building area1 1,933.80 m² 2,251.96 m² Construction plan1 10 stories above ground 13 stories above ground Guest rooms 36 43 Target ADR (Average Daily Rate) 1 JPY 45,975 JPY 38,414 Target average OCC (Occupancy Rate) 1 72% 81% Scheduled construction start November 2026 - Expected completion July 2028 - Expected opening October 2028 - 1 These expectations are related to Prostyle Ryokan Tokyo Asakusa II, based on comparable historic performance data and management assumptions. Actual results may differ materially, and there can be no assurance that these targets will be achieved. Expand

About LogProstyle Inc.

LogProstyle Inc. engages primarily in real estate businesses, including the renovation and resale of condominiums and new development projects, as well as ryokan (Japanese-style inn) operations. The Company operates four “Machinaka Ryokan” properties in Tokyo, Yokohama, and Okinawa. Driven by growth in its real estate segment, for the fiscal year ended March 2025, the company reported consolidated net sales of approximately USD 138 million and EBITDA of approximately USD 10 million. In March of 2025, LogProstyle became the first unlisted Japanese company to list its Japanese common shares directly on a major United States stock exchange rather than through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry and markets in which the Company operates, as well as management’s current beliefs and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing, cost, and completion of the planned hotel development in Asakusa; anticipated operational synergies; projected performance metrics such as Average Daily Rate and occupancy rate; and the Company’s future business strategy, growth prospects, and market trends. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions, tourism trends, construction costs, supply chain constraints, regulatory approvals, competition, financing availability, and other risks detailed from time to time in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on July 7, 2025.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. Any references to our website have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.