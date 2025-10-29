Related Partners with Venn to Build Intelligent Hospitality at Scale

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--From the iconic Hudson Yards in New York City to the reimagining of West Palm Beach, Related Companies has been the most recognized consumer brand in real estate for decades. Known for design, innovation, and white-glove service, Related has defined luxury living. But scaling that level of care across thousands of residents requires more than people, it requires intelligence.

Related is partnered with Venn to roll out an AI-powered resident operating system across their entire portfolio. The platform captures every resident interaction, translates it into insight, and delivers personalized service in real time.

“The learnings we receive from the platform allow us to build a better building from day one,” said Chris Schmidt, EVP at Related Companies. “That knowledge enhances the resident experience through every stage of design and development.”

When everyday life feels curated and effortless, it unlocks a whole new world of personalized offerings increasing the lifetime value of every Related resident.

“Venn was the first to deliver a single interface that truly streamlines onsite operations,” said Gina Trotta, SVP of Residential Operations at Related Companies. “Now our teams will understand where they can have the most impact and focus on our guests while operations run smoothly in the background.”

“Owners who know their residents will win,” said Or Bokobza, CEO and Co-Founder of Venn. “By capturing every interaction, we’re giving Related the intelligence to anticipate consumer needs and deliver hospitality at a scale the industry has never seen. This makes new lifestyle revenue opportunities limitless.”

With Venn, Related is proving that luxury real estate is no longer just about extraordinary buildings, it’s about intelligent, personalized experiences that get better with every resident interaction.

About Related Companies

Related Companies is the most prominent privately-owned real estate company in the United States. With over $60 billion in assets and a 4,000 person team worldwide, Related is defined by innovation, design excellence, and world-class hospitality. For more information, visit related.com.

About Venn

Venn powers the resident journey and onsite operations from application through renewal. By unifying data across every touchpoint, Venn gives owners unprecedented resident insight to deliver personalized experiences, build loyalty, and unlock new revenue all while running leaner and more efficiently. Venn has invested $70M in the product infrastructure led by investors like Group 11 and noa, and trusted by top operators like Bozzuto, CIM, and Veris Residential. For more information, visit venn.city.