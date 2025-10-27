Intelex and COMET Partner to Deliver New Investigation & RCA Standard That Transforms Incident Data Into Prevention Intelligence

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelex Technologies ULC, a leading global provider of cloud-based environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software, has announced its strategic partnership with COMET, a pioneer in expert-led investigation and root cause analysis methodology and technology.

Together, the two organizations have introduced Intelex Investigations & RCA, powered by COMET – a new standard in digital investigations that enables customers to move from reactive incident management to proactive incident reduction through seamless technology integration and proven methodology.

Commenting on the benefits of the partnership for customers, Brian Ice, President at Intelex, said: "Intelex is committed to helping organizations transform their safety programs from managing incidents to preventing them. This partnership brings together Intelex’s industry-leading EHSQ platform and incident management capability with COMET’s world-class investigation methodology. By combining our strengths, we're giving customers the tools to uncover systemic failure patterns, eliminate bias in their investigations, and drive measurable incident reduction across their operations."

Traditional root cause analysis tools typically examine incidents on a case-by-case basis, often missing the underlying patterns that drive repeat failures. The Intelex and COMET partnership addresses this limitation by combining COMET’s expert-led investigation methodology with Intelex’s industry-leading incident management capabilities. The result is an integrated, intelligent solution that connects incident management, investigation, and the implementation of lasting preventive actions within one seamless workflow.

Mark Rushton, CEO at COMET, said: "COMET is delighted to partner with Intelex to bring our proven investigation methodology to one of the world's leading EHS platforms. Traditional RCA tools have long had limitations, they address incidents in isolation and often reinforce cognitive biases. Together with Intelex, we are setting a new standard. Organizations can now uncover systemic causes of failure, benefit from AI-assisted investigation guidance, and drive preventive actions, all seamlessly embedded in the Intelex environment. This partnership enables our customers to transform incident data into meaningful prevention at scale."

The combined solution offers a consistent, scalable, and data-driven approach to investigation management. Data flows automatically between Intelex and COMET, eliminating manual transfer and ensuring insights are captured, analysed, and acted upon across the enterprise.

For Intelex customers, the partnership expands their existing platform with advanced RCA, human factors analysis, and cumulative data analytics. For COMET customers, it opens access to enterprise-grade incident management, compliance, and quality modules within a unified EHS ecosystem.

