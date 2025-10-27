IMAX and Cinemark Strike Agreement for IMAX with Laser and IMAX 70mm Film Systems across 17 Locations

NEW YORK & PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) and Cinemark Holdings Inc. today announced an agreement spanning 17 Cinemark locations in the United States and South America, bringing new IMAX® with Laser and IMAX 70mm film systems to the Cinemark network. Under the terms of the agreement, Cinemark will:

Add four new IMAX with Laser systems in the United States and actively explore one additional location in South America

Upgrade twelve systems to IMAX with Laser, making the entirety of Cinemark’s U.S. IMAX footprint IMAX with Laser

Activate three additional IMAX 70mm film projection systems

The IMAX 70mm film projection systems will be located in Cinemark Seven Bridges in the Woodridge suburb of Chicago, IL; Cinemark Carefree Circle in Colorado Springs, CO; and Cinemark Tinseltown in Rochester, NY. All three locations are set to be operational before Academy-Award winning director Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey — the first theatrical release shot entirely in IMAX film — arrives in theaters July 17, 2026. Cinemark already has one the country’s top-performing IMAX 70mm film locations at Cinemark Webb Chapel in Dallas, one of only two IMAX 70mm film projectors in Texas.

“Cinemark expanding its commitment to the very best of what IMAX has to offer — both IMAX with Laser and IMAX 70mm film — underscores the value we’re delivering for our exhibition partners in today’s marketplace,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. “With a tremendous slate ahead in 2026 highlighted by a number of Filmed for IMAX and IMAX 70mm film releases, we look forward to working with Cinemark to deliver the most immersive cinematic experiences to its customers and growing the value of our longstanding partnership.”

“We’re pleased to expand our partnership with IMAX as part of our broader strategy to offer a range of elevated cinematic experiences across our circuit,” said Sean Gamble, Cinemark President and CEO. “Upgrading our IMAX locations to IMAX with Laser and activating additional 70mm film systems further expands and enhances the immersive options we offer our guests. These upgrades reflect our commitment to delivering high-quality, differentiated experiences that drive greater value perception, loyalty, and frequency across all types of films.”

All the new and upgraded locations will be equipped with IMAX with Laser, IMAX's most advanced entertainment experience. Immersive by design, IMAX with Laser has been developed from the ground-up to deliver crystal clear, lifelike images and precision audio for a moviegoing experience unlike anything else. The experience is set apart by a ground-breaking 4k laser projection system that features a new optical engine, custom designed lenses, and a suite of proprietary technology that delivers brighter images with increased resolution, deeper contrast, and the widest range of colors exclusively to IMAX screens.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, making IMAX's network among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of September 30, 2025, there were 1,829 IMAX systems (1,759 commercial multiplexes, 10 commercial destinations, 60 institutional locations) operating in 89 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code “1970”.

IMAX®, IMAX 3D®, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX®, IMAX LIVE™, IMAX Enhanced® and IMAX StreamSmart™ are trademarks and trade names of IMAX Corporation or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/imax), X (www.twitter.com/imax), and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) provides extraordinary out-of-home entertainment experiences as one of the largest and most influential theatrical exhibition companies in the world. Based in Plano, Texas, Cinemark makes every day cinematic for moviegoers across nearly 500 theaters and more than 5,500 screens, operating in 42 states in the U.S. (304 theaters; 4,249 screens) and 13 South and Central American countries (193 theaters; 1,398 screens). Cinemark offers guests superior sight and sound technology, including Barco laser projection and Cinemark XD, the world’s No. 1 exhibitor-branded premium large format; industry-leading penetration of upscale amenities such as expanded food and beverage offerings, Luxury Lounger recliners and D-BOX motion seats; top-notch guest service; and award-winning loyalty programs such as Cinemark Movie Club. All of this creates an immersive environment for a shared, entertaining escape, underscoring that there is no place more cinematic than Cinemark. For more information, visit https://ir.cinemark.com.