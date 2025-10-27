Binance.US Partners with AptPay to Expand Fiat Access Nationwide

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Binance.US, a leading crypto platform licensed and regulated in the U.S., today announced a partnership with AptPay Inc., a global leader in payments technology. By leveraging AptPay as its orchestration layer for U.S. bank payment rails, Binance.US becomes one of the first major U.S. crypto platforms to gain a unified infrastructure for high-speed, real-time fiat movement across all major networks. This integration will enable Binance.US customers to fund and withdraw U.S. dollars instantly and securely, leveraging real-time and same-day payment networks alongside traditional ACH.

Powered by AptPay’s Account to Account platform, Binance.US can route transactions across ACH, Same Day ACH, Wires, RTP®, FedNow® and Push-to-Card via a single, secure integration-optimizing for speed, uptime, and cost-efficiency while maintaining rigorous compliance and operational controls. This collaboration will enhance Binance.US’s payments infrastructure at a time when demand for seamless fiat access continues to grow. U.S. payment networks processed more than 33.6 billion ACH payments totaling $86 trillion in 2024, while real-time rails exceeded 300 million transactions and now reach over 1,300 financial institutions nationwide-underscoring the scale and coverage available to Binance.US customers.

Key benefits for Binance.US customers will include:

Widespread coverage: Deposit from and withdraw to bank accounts across the U.S.

Real-time payouts, 24/7/365: Instant withdrawals where RTP/FedNow are supported, with intelligent fallback to Same Day or standard ACH.

Smart routing & reliability: Automatic rail selection for optimal speed and cost, with failover protection for uninterrupted uptime.

Enhanced operational visibility: Real-time notifications, settlement tracking, and automated reconciliation to minimize manual effort and reduce errors.

Embedded compliance controls: Velocity limits, rules-based monitoring, and auditable workflows built into the orchestration layer.

Why it matters: This eliminates withdrawal delays and settlement batching, giving both retail and institutional users immediate liquidity -a long-standing friction point in digital asset platforms.

“We are pleased to partner with AptPay as we continue to improve the user experience and expand the ways our customers can quickly, securely and seamlessly move funds,” said Christopher Blodgett, Chief Operating Officer of Binance.US. “With this integration, our customers-both retail and institutional-can enjoy greater flexibility when moving funds on and off the platform.”

“This partnership with Binance.US marks a pivotal step forward in connecting real-time payments and digital asset platforms,” said Shams Syed, CEO of AptPay. “By unifying U.S. money movement through one orchestration layer, Binance.US customers gain near-instant access to funds, while finance teams benefit from greater visibility, control, and automation.”

This partnership follows a series of enhancements at Binance.US, including a reduced fee model for all users across the platform including institutions. Binance.US customers can now reliably trade over 20+ digital asset pairs with ultra-low fees, including Ethereum, Solana, BNB, and Cardano among others, making Binance.US the only major U.S. crypto platform to offer 0% maker fees and .01% taker fees without subscription fees or trading volume requirements. Binance.US continues to innovate responsibly with a best-in-class compliance program, advanced risk management controls, and an expanding Earn suite-featuring staking and Boost, which is designed to introduce users to new blockchain projects while enabling customers to maximize rewards with zero fees and greater flexibility.

About Binance.US

Binance.US is America’s home to buy, trade, and earn digital assets. As a licensed and regulated U.S. crypto platform, Binance.US offers some of the lowest fees in the industry and provides secure and reliable access to more than 180 of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies. We’re on a mission to empower people to do more with their money. The new economy has arrived, and we’re committed to helping everyone access the world of blockchain and crypto. To learn more about Binance.US, visit https://www.binance.us/.

About AptPay Inc.

AptPay is an A2A payment orchestration platform that connects fintechs and enterprises to all major U.S. payment rails, including; Push-to-Card and fiat-to-stablecoin conversion through a single API. It intelligently routes transactions in real time while embedding compliance, velocity controls, monitoring, and reconciliation into one unified layer, eliminating the need for multiple vendors or manual treasury management. To learn more about AptPay Inc., visit www.aptpay.com