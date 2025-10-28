-

Peking University International Hospital to Establish State-of-the-Art ZAP-X Radiosurgery Center

Prestigious institution partners with Qingdao Baheal Medical Inc. to advance non-invasive treatment for brain tumors and other cranial conditions

Participants at the October 23, 2025, signing ceremony including Liu Xiaoguang, Deputy Director of Peking University Health Science Center and President of Peking University International Hospital, Fu Gang, Chairman of Baheal Medical, and other senior officials.

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc., a global leader in non-invasive robotic brain surgery, today announced that Peking University International Hospital and Baheal Medical have entered into a strategic cooperation agreement to jointly establish a precision radiotherapy center equipped with the ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform. The new center, to be housed at Peking University International Hospital, will deliver the world’s most advanced radiosurgery for brain tumors and other cranial disorders.

Since forging a strategic partnership with ZAP Surgical last year, Baheal Medical has been actively driving the clinical implementation and local production of the ZAP-X in China.

Peking University International Hospital, the Eighth Clinical Medical School of Peking University, is the first Beijing-based training base for the China Anti-Cancer Association integrating clinical care, prevention and screening, and rehabilitation. Beyond patient care, the new precision radiotherapy center will provide training and research opportunities for physicians across China and in countries along the Belt and Road Initiative, further strengthening global collaboration.

Stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), a completely non-invasive and painless procedure, has emerged as a game-changing treatment for many primary and metastatic brain tumors, as well as other disorders of the head and neck. Typically performed in a single outpatient session, SRS involves no incision, no anesthesia, and no pain, often allowing patients to quickly resume normal activities.

With 20%–40% of all patients diagnosed with a primary cancer developing a secondary cancer in the brain, the annual incidence in China alone exceeds 1.5 million cases. Traditional open surgery often risks secondary complications such as neurological damage or cerebral edema, while most drug therapies are hindered by the blood-brain barrier. As cancer therapies extend patient survival, the incidence of brain metastases continues to rise - driving demand for advanced, non-invasive treatment options.

The ZAP-X system represents the most advanced technology in the field of radiosurgery. Its unique gyroscopic mobility enables delivery of radiosurgical beams from thousands of potential angles, improving precision while helping to spare critical structures such as the brain stem, eyes, and optic nerves. By minimizing radiation exposure to healthy brain tissue, ZAP-X also aims to better safeguard long-term cognitive function.

ZAP-X further distinguishes itself as the first and only vault-free SRS platform, eliminating the need for costly radiation-shielded treatment rooms. Consequently, for the first time, hospitals can site radiosurgery in high-visibility, more convenient environments. In addition, ZAP-X is the only dedicated cranial radiosurgery system powered by a modern linear accelerator rather than Cobalt-60, thereby removing the significant costs and risks associated with managing live radioactive isotopes.

About ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc.

ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. manufactures the ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform and is a global leader in non-invasive robotic surgery for the treatment of tumors and other disorders of the brain, head, and neck. The company is also pioneering new potential applications of high-precision SRS in areas such as depression, addiction, and obesity. Founded in 2014 by Dr. John R. Adler, Emeritus Dorothy & TK Chan Professor of Neurosurgery and Radiation Oncology at Stanford University, ZAP introduced the world’s first vault-free radiosurgery platform - eliminating the need for costly shielded treatment rooms and enabling flexible siting in locations previously considered infeasible. ZAP-X also advances beyond legacy Cobalt-60 technology with a modern linear accelerator for safer, more sustainable care. Learn more at ZAP Surgical and follow us on LinkedIn.

