Crucial Data Solutions and PetPace Form Strategic Alliance to Bring Real-Time, At-Home Animal Health Monitoring to Clinical Research

BURLINGTON, Mass. & RENO, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PetPace, the leading provider of smart wearable health monitoring collars for animals and Crucial Data Solutions, Inc. (CDS), the pioneer behind the end-to-end eClinical platform TrialKit, today announced a strategic alliance that will reimagine how animal health data is collected and utilized in veterinary and translational research.

By integrating PetPace into the TrialKit ecosystem, we’re delivering on the promise of fully connected, AI-ready research that’s more humane, more accurate, and more efficient. This isn’t just an evolution; it’s a leap forward for animal and human health. Share

Through this alliance, the PetPace Collar, which continuously monitors animal health and behavior, is now fully integrated with the TrialKit platform. The combined solution enables researchers, veterinarians, sponsors, and contract research organizations (CROs) to capture real-time, objective animal health data from pets in their natural home environments. The goal is to reduce stress-induced variability, improve data fidelity, and support a wide range of research focused on chronic conditions, wellness, disease management, and therapeutic development.

CDS and PetPace are solely providing the technology infrastructure to support this work. Study design and execution remain the responsibility of research professionals. Both companies are committed to supporting ethical research practices that prioritize animal comfort, minimize stress and disruption, and promote better health outcomes for animals.

“This alliance is about transforming how we collect, manage, and interpret animal health data,” said Paul Grady, CEO of Crucial Data Solutions. “By integrating PetPace into the TrialKit ecosystem, we’re delivering on the promise of fully connected, AI-ready research that’s more humane, more accurate, and more efficient. This isn’t just an evolution; it’s a leap forward for animal and human health research alike.”

A New Era in Animal-Centric Clinical Research

“Animals are finally able to participate in clinical research on their own terms—at home, comfortably, and without the stress of clinical settings. We're focused on studies that improve animal health outcomes, monitoring chronic conditions, wellness, and quality of life in real-world environments,” said Dr. Asaf Dagan, Chief Veterinarian and Co-Founder of PetPace. “This partnership with CDS allows researchers to observe animals as they truly are, and not just how they behave under observation.”

The integration unlocks a host of benefits for sponsors, CROs, and study teams conducting veterinary, chronic disease, and translational health research:

Seamless Integration : TrialKit automatically ingests continuous health and activity data from the PetPace Collar, no manual data entry required.

: TrialKit automatically ingests continuous health and activity data from the PetPace Collar, no manual data entry required. Real-Time Data Access : Sponsors and CROs gain near real-time visibility into animal health, improving responsiveness and study oversight.

: Sponsors and CROs gain near real-time visibility into animal health, improving responsiveness and study oversight. Unified Data Management : All wearable data is consolidated with other study data into a single source of truth, simplifying study operations and compliance.

: All wearable data is consolidated with other study data into a single source of truth, simplifying study operations and compliance. Objective Biomarker Capture : Quantitative, continuous metrics replace subjective observation, increasing the precision of study endpoints.

: Quantitative, continuous metrics replace subjective observation, increasing the precision of study endpoints. Enhanced Endpoint Quality : Rich longitudinal data supports deeper insights and more meaningful conclusions.

: Rich longitudinal data supports deeper insights and more meaningful conclusions. Reduced Site Burden : Automation drastically lowers the workload for site staff, veterinarians, and study monitors.

: Automation drastically lowers the workload for site staff, veterinarians, and study monitors. Remote Monitoring : Enables fully or partially decentralized study designs, reducing cost and increasing flexibility.

: Enables fully or partially decentralized study designs, reducing cost and increasing flexibility. End-to-End Solution : The integration reinforces TrialKit as the first and only mobile-native eClinical platform supporting wearable integration for both human and animal health studies.

: The integration reinforces TrialKit as the first and only mobile-native eClinical platform supporting wearable integration for both human and animal health studies. AI-Ready Analytics : PetPace data is compatible with TrialKit AI, enabling predictive modeling, anomaly detection, and advanced data visualization.

: PetPace data is compatible with TrialKit AI, enabling predictive modeling, anomaly detection, and advanced data visualization. Future-Proof Research: This partnership paves the way for broader adoption of digital health technologies (DHTs) in ethical, observational veterinary and translational research, in line with global trends toward connected, decentralized trials.

The CDS–PetPace integration is available immediately for new and ongoing studies using the TrialKit platform.

About Crucial Data Solutions

Founded in 2010, Crucial Data Solutions (CDS) is the provider of TrialKit, the most innovative eClinical platform on the market. Trusted by sponsors, CROs, and research institutions worldwide, TrialKit supports the end-to-end management of clinical trials and non-interventional studies. CDS is committed to making advanced data collection and management solutions accessible to all, combining affordability, scalability, and cutting-edge technology to meet the evolving needs of the life sciences industry.

Learn more at: www.crucialdatasolutions.com

About PetPace

PetPace is the global leader in smart wearable health technology for animals. Its patented health monitoring collar enables continuous tracking of vital signs, activity, posture, and other biomarkers, empowering early detection, intervention, and better outcomes for animals across a wide range of use cases from wellness monitoring to clinical trials.

Learn more at: www.petpace.com