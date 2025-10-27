Together at The Kith: Daniels and BGO Partner with Community Living Mississauga to Deliver Affordable, Inclusive, and Independent Living Options

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Daniels Corporation (Daniels) and BGO, in partnership with Community Living Mississauga, gathered on October 24 to mark a significant milestone in welcoming four people as they begin an exciting new chapter in two beautiful, affordable 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom suites at The Kith Condominiums in Erin Mills, Mississauga. This innovative partnership represents the importance of collaboration in delivering safe, affordable housing solutions that empower people to build strong, stable futures.

Through a shared vision and commitment to building inclusive communities, Daniels and BGO offered these homes at a deeply reduced cost to Community Living Mississauga, enhancing affordability and making it possible for four people to live independently and fully participate in their new community. This initiative sets a powerful precedent for addressing the urgent shortage of affordable housing in Ontario and demonstrates how cross-sector partnerships create vibrant and inclusive neighbourhoods.

“This partnership reflects our belief that housing is the foundation of belonging,” said Don Pugh, Partner, The Daniels Corporation. “At Daniels, we are committed to creating communities where individuals of all abilities can live with dignity, exercise choice, and actively participate in community life. By working hand-in-hand with BGO and Community Living Mississauga, we are helping to break down barriers and open doors to opportunity. Initiatives like this remind us that building homes is only part of our mission — building inclusive, welcoming communities where everyone belongs are just as important.”

“At BGO, we believe real estate plays an important role in building stronger communities, and we’re proud to partner with The Daniels Corporation and Community Living Mississauga to deliver homes that will support and uplift four people for the long term,” said Adam Hagedorn, Principal, Portfolio Management, BGO. “We’re pleased to welcome our newest members of The Kith community and to celebrate what can be achieved through partnership and shared purpose.”

“This venture between Community Living Mississauga, Daniels, and BGO is more than a partnership. It’s a promise. A promise to build a future where no one is left behind, and every person has the foundation to build a life with self-determination and dignity, starting with a home of their own,” said Keith Tansley, Executive Director, Community Living Mississauga.

“Innovative partnerships like those between Community Living Mississauga and dedicated housing stakeholders are vital to building a more inclusive Ontario. By working together, we’re not only creating affordable housing options, but also ensuring that every person—regardless of ability—has the opportunity to live with dignity and independence in their own community,” said Nina Tangri, Member of Provincial Parliament, Mississauga-Streetsville.

“I am so happy to welcome four new residents to the Ward 11 community, who will be living in the new Kith Condominiums, in Central Erin Mills. This innovative partnership between Community Living Mississauga, The Daniels Corporation and BGO is providing much-needed affordable housing options in the City of Mississauga, in a great new multi-generational community, that fosters a sense of connection and belonging among residents. Congratulations and welcome to our new Ward 11 residents!” said Councillor Brad Butt, Ward 11, Mississauga.

The Welcome Home Celebration was held in the condominium amenity space at The Kith, bringing together the people moving into their new homes, their families, partners, and dignitaries. The event highlighted the importance of partnership, equity, and community, and celebrated a milestone that reflects independence, dignity, and belonging.

This initiative builds on Daniels’ commitment to inclusivity and accessibility and its long-standing leadership in affordable housing. It also aligns with BGO’s commitment to ESG excellence and creating thriving communities.

The Kith Condominiums is a 15-storey residence located within the master-planned Daniels Erin Mills community in Mississauga. As the final addition to a thoughtfully designed, multi-generational neighbourhood, The Kith completes the addition of three distinct living options, joining Kindred Condominiums and Amica Credit Mills, a new senior living residence. Daniels Erin Mills reflects a strong commitment to inclusive, community-focused living, where people of all ages and abilities share a meaningful sense of place and belonging.

About The Daniels Corporation (Daniels)

The Daniels Corporation, named the 2025 BILD Home Builder of the Year, is one of Canada’s preeminent builders and developers, with nearly 40,000 new homes built across the Greater Toronto Area for over 40 years. Daniels is the developer of TIFF Lightbox in Toronto’s Entertainment District and the City of the Arts community on Toronto’s East Bayfront. Among its many initiatives, Daniels partnered with Toronto Community Housing to revitalize 53 of the 69-acre Regent Park community in Toronto — now home to the World Urban Pavilion, a collaboration between the Urban Economy Forum, UN-Habitat, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and Daniels. Recognized for its leadership, professionalism, and commitment to design excellence, construction quality, and customer care, Daniels goes beyond building homes. With a deep understanding that quality of life is created by more than physical structures, it integrates building excellence with opportunities for social, cultural, and economic well-being.

About BGO

BGO is a leading, global real estate investment management advisor and a globally-recognized provider of real estate services. BGO serves the interests of more than 750 institutional clients with approximately $89 billion USD of assets under management (as of June 30, 2025) and expertise in the asset management of office, industrial, multi-residential, retail and hospitality property across the globe. BGO has offices in 25 cities across twelve countries with deep, local knowledge, experience, and extensive networks in the regions where we invest in and manage real estate assets on behalf of our clients in primary, secondary and co-investment markets. BGO is a part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life.

The assets under management shown above includes real estate equity and mortgage investments managed by the BGO group of companies and their affiliates, and as of 1Q21, includes certain uncalled capital commitments for discretionary capital until they are legally expired and excludes certain uncalled capital commitments where the investor has complete discretion over investment.

For more information, please visit www.bgo.com.

About Community Living Mississauga

Founded in 1955, Community Living Mississauga is a non-profit, charitable organization which supports more than 3000 people who have an intellectual disability to ensure their quality of life in the community is meaningfully improved by supporting them to identify and achieve their personal goals and interests.