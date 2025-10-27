Bluebox Smart Ice and Water Selected as a Core-Mark International Core Partner

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluebox Smart Ice and Water, the industry’s first on-premise ice and water vending solution operating as an “Ice-as-a-Service” enterprise, today announced its inclusion in Core-Mark International’s exclusive Core Partners program. The program connects Core-Mark’s customers with a curated network of leading service providers and suppliers across various service levels. This partnership, which begins in January 2026, will give Bluebox exclusive access to Core-Mark’s marketing, promotions, and trade show visibility as a top distributor.

“It’s an honor to be chosen among rapidly growing and innovative companies as a Core-Mark Core Partner. We look forward to working with such a respected and well-known brand as Core-Mark to promote growth and innovation in the convenience retail sector,” says Ben Gaskill, CEO of Bluebox Smart Ice and Water. “The retail packaged ice industry faces sales challenges like delivery delays, stock shortages, labor inefficiencies, product damage, theft, and limited availability during business hours. At Bluebox, we are addressing operational and financial burdens with one comprehensive, turn-key solution.”

As a Core Partner, Bluebox gains access to Core-Mark’s extensive network of retail customers and sales expertise, speeding up its goal to bring innovative, automated ice vending solutions to stores across North America. Bluebox’s partnership with Core-Mark provides a smooth channel for convenience store operators to adopt a proven, low-maintenance ice solution without initial ownership costs or complicated management demands.

Through an exclusive licensing agreement for the convenience store market, Bluebox utilizes Everest’s VersaVend™ patented ice vending technology, which produces two tons of fresh ice daily with a proven 99% uptime. The equipment is accessible 24/7, handling delivery, setup, preventative maintenance, and repairs. Bluebox’s unique revenue-sharing model eliminates the need for capital expenditures, equipment costs, maintenance, and storage, turning convenience stores into overnight profit centers.

“Bluebox Smart Ice and Water offers a unique operating model that aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver innovative services to our customers,” explains Martin Carbajal, Retail Solutions Program Manager at Core-Mark. "Their Ice-as-a-Service model not only streamlines operations but also enhances profitability, making them a valuable and welcomed addition to our Core Partners program. We are eager to have Ben and his talented team join us.”

Core‑Mark, part of Performance Food Group, is a leading distributor to convenience retailers across North America, providing innovative products, technology, and services that help stores grow profitability and achieve operational excellence.

About Bluebox Smart Ice and Water

Bluebox Smart Ice and Water is disrupting the packaged ice convenience store industry with an Ice-as-a-Service enterprise offering, modernizing the end-to-end ice and water fulfillment ecosystem. With patented, single-moving-part dispensing technology, VersaVend™, Bluebox eliminates the negative implications for every touchpoint in today’s current environment and offers enterprises a revenue share model that’s a scalable, self-serve, space-neutral, virtually labor-less, eco-friendly 24/7 vending solution. For more information, visit blueboxiceandwater.com.