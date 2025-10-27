Valley Bank Selects Infinant to Enhance Partner Banking Capabilities

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valley National Bank (NASDAQ: VLY) today announced it is partnering with Infinant to leverage their Interlace platform to scale the Bank’s Partner Banking business.

Valley is now able to combine its extensive offerings and experience in payments with the modern, real-time embedded finance capabilities from Infinant to offer fintech partners best-in-breed solutions to help them scale and grow. Share

The partnership with Infinant followed an extensive selection process focused on bringing Valley’s customers a differentiated combination of cutting-edge technology with the robust risk management and deep experience in payment processing of a large regional Bank.

“Our relationship with Infinant signifies our commitment to modernizing and innovating for the benefit of our customers,” said Russell Barrett, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “Infinant provides Valley and our fintech partners with differentiated capabilities, complementing our strong culture of risk management and robust balance sheet.”

“As one of the strongest and most trusted regional banks in the country, with a growing national presence, Valley is a keystone partnership for Infinant and we are excited to be powering their growth,” commented Riaz Syed, CEO and Founder of Infinant. “Our Interlace Platform continues to drive innovation at the scale regional banks need.”

Infinant provides a cloud-based platform, Interlace, for banks to launch and scale their deposit and payment programs, as a compliment to their existing core banking system, and allowing the bank to maintain complete control of the ledger, operations and compliance. Infinant has realized significant growth over the past year by filling an increasing need for banks to launch new growth channels, including embedded finance and partner banking.

The partnership with Infinant is a part of Valley’s platform modernization strategy, supporting its relationship banking mission and reinforcing Valley’s commitment to delivering industry-leading service and capabilities. To learn more about Valley’s Technology Banking solutions, please visit Valley.com.

About Valley National Bank

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with over $63 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations and commercial banking offices across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California and Illinois, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

About Infinant

Charlotte, N.C.-based Infinant provides resilient financial technology that acts as the growth platform for financial institutions to power their digital and embedded finance channels. The Interlace platform provides a multi-channel, multi-product strategy with accounts, payments and card, on a single platform under bank-control to satisfy bank regulatory requirements. Infinant creates new value propositions for financial institutions, brands and fintech to act and advance their market. To learn more about staying above-the-core, visit www.infinant.com.