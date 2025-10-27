BakerHostetler Partners with vLex to Provide Comprehensive, Innovative AI Platform to Enhance Client Services

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BakerHostetler has announced a strategic three-year partnership with global legal data company vLex to accelerate its data-driven approach to practice intelligence and workflow optimization – advancing how the law firm delivers smarter, cutting-edge support and insights to clients. Under the partnership, BakerHostetler’s lawyers across 18 offices will have enterprise access to Vincent, vLex’s award-winning, AI-powered legal workflow and intelligence platform.

BakerHostetler will collaborate directly with vLex forward-deployed engineers to deliver an ambitious development program that will directly integrate vLex’s data and APIs into the firm’s proprietary data platforms.

BakerHostetler has a long-standing tradition of innovation, marked by early adoption of advanced analytics and machine learning, and a strategic commitment to enterprise data management, launched nearly a decade ago. The firm also established itself as an early market leader by forming one of the first specialized data-driven practice groups. As an artificial intelligence (AI) partner, vLex will help build new legal AI-enabled workflows and leverage global legal content to enhance client deliverables and outcomes. Through this addition, the team has enhanced its capacity to offer clients comprehensive enterprise risk legal solutions addressing the life cycle of data.

“Our data-first foundation makes us unique in the market and positions us to accelerate with advancements in AI. Our partnership with vLex is a natural fit: Its legal data and workflows will enrich our environment, amplifying our ability to deliver intelligent, transformative solutions for clients,” said Katherine Lowry, Chief Information Officer at BakerHostetler. “We’re entering a phase where AI isn’t just a tool – it’s part of operations. We’re focused on connecting AI to the data we already trust, both internally and externally, to drive better decisions and outcomes. vLex’s comprehensive database of legal information coupled with the power of Vincent and its underlying technologies will help us continue to utilize smart efficiency and scale to deepen our practice intelligence.”

For more than 20 years, vLex has been at the forefront of legal AI innovation, revolutionizing legal technology by combining cutting-edge AI with the world’s most extensive legal database. Its Vincent platform, built on vLex’s global database of over 1 billion editorially enriched legal documents, sets new standards for precision and efficiency across the legal industry. It adapts to users’ workflows and delivers bespoke insights, research and automation.

“Few firms have the technical vision and sophistication to go beyond basic AI tools and build truly integrated intelligence systems,” said Daniel Hoadley, vLex’s Head of R&D and vLex Labs. “BakerHostetler is pioneering this approach by embedding vLex’s legal intelligence directly into their practice infrastructure through deep API integration and forward-deployed engineering collaboration. This three-year technical partnership will produce competitive capabilities that didn’t exist before – seamlessly blending Vincent’s award-winning workflows with BakerHostetler’s proprietary practice intelligence to create sustainable market advantages and help the firm deliver outstanding client value.”

BakerHostetler helps clients around the world address their most complex and critical business and regulatory issues. Our highly ranked attorneys deliver sophisticated counsel and outstanding client service. We have six core practice groups – Business, Digital Assets and Data Management, Intellectual Property, Labor and Employment, Litigation, and Tax – and more than 1,000 lawyers coast to coast.

vLex has pioneered legal intelligence and AI-powered research since its founding in Barcelona in 2000. By combining the world's most extensive legal database with cutting-edge AI, vLex has redefined how legal professionals access, analyze and apply knowledge, setting new standards for precision and efficiency across the legal industry. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, and serving customers in over 110 countries, vLex is continuously advancing the boundaries of what's possible for lawyers.