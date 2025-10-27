-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Servpro Master Issuer, LLC Series 2025-1 Senior Secured Notes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to Servpro Master Issuer, LLC (the Issuer), Series 2025-1 Class A-2 Notes (Servpro 2025-1), a whole business securitization. Servpro 2025-1 represents the Issuer’s fifth series of notes following the establishment of the master trust in 2019. In conjunction with the issuance of the Series 2025-1 Notes, the Series 2019-1 Class A-2 Notes are expected to be repaid at which time KBRA will withdraw the ratings. At that time, KBRA also anticipates affirming the ratings on Issuer’s outstanding all Class A Notes of Series 2021-1, Series 2022-1 and Series 2024-1.

Servpro Industries, LLC (SERVPRO, or the Company) is the Manager and operator of the largest provider of property cleaning and restoration services in the United States. The company focuses primarily on restoring properties affected by water, fire, mold and other damage; and also provides reconstruction services for both residential and commercial properties.

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

