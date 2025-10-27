KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Servpro Master Issuer, LLC Series 2025-1 Senior Secured Notes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to Servpro Master Issuer, LLC (the Issuer), Series 2025-1 Class A-2 Notes (Servpro 2025-1), a whole business securitization. Servpro 2025-1 represents the Issuer’s fifth series of notes following the establishment of the master trust in 2019. In conjunction with the issuance of the Series 2025-1 Notes, the Series 2019-1 Class A-2 Notes are expected to be repaid at which time KBRA will withdraw the ratings. At that time, KBRA also anticipates affirming the ratings on Issuer’s outstanding all Class A Notes of Series 2021-1, Series 2022-1 and Series 2024-1.

Servpro Industries, LLC (SERVPRO, or the Company) is the Manager and operator of the largest provider of property cleaning and restoration services in the United States. The company focuses primarily on restoring properties affected by water, fire, mold and other damage; and also provides reconstruction services for both residential and commercial properties.

