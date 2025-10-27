Dynatrace and ServiceNow Deepen Strategic Collaboration to Advance Autonomous IT Operations

BOSTON & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leading AI-powered observability platform, and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, today announced a multi-year strategic collaboration to advance autonomous IT operations and scale intelligent automation for joint enterprise customers.

As enterprises increasingly invest in agentic AI to drive operational efficiency, Dynatrace and ServiceNow are aligning solutions to enable more proactive and intelligent operations. Dynatrace brings advanced deterministic and agentic AI for proactive root cause analysis, prediction, and automated remediation across cloud and AI-native environments. ServiceNow complements this with powerful AI agents and AIOps capabilities to streamline and automate IT service and operations management. Together, Dynatrace and ServiceNow will empower customers to drive better outcomes, optimize services, and provide seamless digital experiences that drive customer and employee satisfaction.

In addition, Dynatrace will deploy ServiceNow for Enterprise Service Management, HR Service Delivery, and Asset Management. ServiceNow will leverage Dynatrace’s observability platform to support its digital operations. The companies will use insights from their deployments to inform ongoing enhancements to integrations and the overall customer experience, to deliver faster implementation and impact for customers.

“Autonomous IT is the future, and our collaboration with Dynatrace is about accelerating Zero Outage outcomes for enterprises today,” said Rahul Tripathi, group vice president and general manager, ITSM and ITOM at ServiceNow. “By bringing together real-time, AI-powered observability from Dynatrace with ServiceNow’s AI-powered IT Service & Operations Management, we’re empowering IT teams to move beyond traditional operations into a new era of proactive systems that continuously learn, adapt, and self-heal at scale.”

"Dynatrace and ServiceNow are partnering to turn real-time observability into trustworthy, autonomous action across the software delivery lifecycle,” said Steve Tack, chief product officer at Dynatrace. “We help customers anticipate issues, coordinate remediation, and continuously optimize services by combining deterministic and agentic AI, bringing them closer to autonomous prevention, remediation, and optimization at enterprise scale."

