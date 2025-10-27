Sotereon.AI Expands to Tampa, Establishing Innovation Hub at Tampa International Airport

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sotereon.AI, a leader in AI-powered spatial intelligence and telemetry platforms, today announced the opening of a new office in Tampa, Florida, embedded within its strategic development partner, Tampa International Airport. The expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth and supports rising demand for the Sotereon.AI OverwatchTM platform which provides real-time situational awareness and data intelligence across transportation, logistics, and critical infrastructure sectors.

“Tampa Bay is quickly emerging as one of the country’s most dynamic technology corridors,” said Patrick Blattner, CEO of Sotereon.AI. “By embedding with the airport’s operational teams on a day-to-day basis, our product development timeline will accelerate, and our product market fit will be immediate. Being on-site allows us to innovate in real time with our partners—advancing how airports operate and how cities move.”

Sotereon.AI’s move to Tampa underscores its commitment to building the future of intelligent infrastructure and strengthens its presence in a region known for rapid growth in AI, cybersecurity, fintech, health tech, and spatial intelligence. Tampa Bay’s collaborative innovation ecosystem, strong talent pipeline from area universities, and welcoming business community were key factors in the company’s expansion decision.

The new Tampa office positions Sotereon.AI at the center of collaboration opportunities with airports, ports, defense contractors, and smart city projects pursuing next-generation data and AI solutions.

“This collaboration benefits our airport, our customers, and ultimately raises the bar for what defines digital transformation,” said Douglas Wycoff, Director of Digital Technology and Innovation at Tampa International Airport. “We welcome the Sotereon.AI team to Tampa and look forward to expanding use of Sotereon’s innovative LiDAR-based Overwatch system to help Tampa International—and the industry—raise the bar on customer satisfaction.”

By placing its development team directly on airport property, Sotereon.AI will be able to design, test, and deploy new products and services across the entire airport ecosystem, accelerating the pace of innovation in aviation and transportation.

About Sotereon.AI

Sotereon.AI is a privately held, 100% U.S.-based company delivering end-to-end AI-powered LiDAR perception solutions. Our flagship product, the Sotereon.AI OverwatchTM Platform, provides unmatched real-time situational awareness by fusing advanced LiDAR, AI, and telemetry into a unified system. Purpose-built for critical infrastructure, airports, transportation hubs, and high-security environments, Overwatch goes beyond basic analytics, offering actionable intelligence on movement patterns, safety risks, and operational bottlenecks. With a 100% U.S.-based software stack, Sotereon.AI is committed to delivering uncompromised accuracy, reliability, and service to partners who demand the future of perception, today.

For more information, visit www.sotereon.ai.