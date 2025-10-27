ZoomInfo and Markaaz Partner to Redefine Global Business Growth and Risk Management with One Unified, AI-enabled Platform

VANCOUVER, Wash. & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the Go-To-Market Intelligence Platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Markaaz, the leading global business identity and intelligence platform, to deliver a comprehensive, AI-powered B2B data solution that unifies sales intelligence with credit and risk data—creating the industry's first true end-to-end master data platform for enterprise organizations. The solution will transform how companies identify, verify, onboard and manage business relationships worldwide.

Launching in January 2026, the partnership addresses a critical challenge facing enterprise organizations: fragmented sales and marketing data from multiple vendors and the need for integrated credit and risk intelligence alongside modern sales platforms. The collaboration integrates ZoomInfo's real-time commercial insights, intent signals and AI agents with Markaaz's continuously verified intelligence on more than 542 million businesses across 200-plus countries. This allows businesses to consolidate and standardize on a unified platform that seamlessly connects prospecting, onboarding, verification and ongoing monitoring. It eliminates silos and helps move from lead identification to compliant customer relationship in record time.

"ZoomInfo's reach and Fortune 500 relationships give Markaaz the scale to connect trusted businesses worldwide with unmatched speed and precision,” said Hany Fam, Founder and CEO of Markaaz. “Together, we're setting a new benchmark for data management, helping enterprises operate with agility, expand globally and grow securely while meeting the most stringent compliance requirements."

ZoomInfo's AI agents handle researching accounts, monitoring signals, surfacing next best actions and updating CRM fields, while Markaaz's platform provides the critical business identity verification, compliance checks and risk monitoring. Automated workflows and intelligent agents eliminate manual processes, reducing onboarding time from weeks to days, delivering the most complete view of customers and their business health available on the market.

"Enterprise companies have been forced to choose between modern go-to-market platforms and legacy providers of credit and risk data," said Henry Schuck, CEO of ZoomInfo. "This partnership eliminates that tradeoff. Together, ZoomInfo and Markaaz deliver AI-powered capabilities and real-time insights that provide both the frontline sales activation AND enterprise-grade credit and risk intelligence that companies need to compete today.”

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (Nasdaq: GTM) is the Go-To-Market Intelligence Platform that empowers businesses to grow faster with AI-ready insights, trusted data, and advanced automation. Its solutions provide more than 35,000 companies worldwide with a complete view of their customers, making every seller their best seller. ZoomInfo is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. ZoomInfo can help businesses with GTM intelligence that accelerates revenue growth, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

About Markaaz

Markaaz is the leading global business identity and intelligence platform, connecting verified businesses through superior data, advanced technology, and a trusted global network. With continuously verified intelligence on over 542 million businesses across 200+ countries, Markaaz enables enterprises to prospect, onboard, verify, and monitor business relationships with speed and confidence. Learn more at www.markaaz.com.