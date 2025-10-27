Empire State Realty Trust Signs SORA for 14,430 Square Foot, High-End Restaurant Concept at One Grand Central Place

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that it signed a new lease with SORA, a groundbreaking Japanese omakase-style restaurant concept, for a 14,430 square foot retail space at One Grand Central Place, directly across from One Vanderbilt.

"At SORA, our mission is to share Japan’s artistry and hospitality through extraordinary dining experiences,” said Shane Kaji, CEO at Round1 Delicious USA, Inc. “Opening at One Grand Central Place allows us to connect the best of Japanese omakase dining with New York’s vibrant energy. We’re thrilled to bring this concept to life in such an iconic location."

SORA will feature five high-end dining concepts curated by top chefs selected from Japan’s highest-rated establishments, and one direct-from-Tokyo cocktail experience. Developed by publicly traded Round1 Corporation, SORA will bring Japan’s most sought-after fine dining experiences to the heart of the Grand Central District.

“SORA’s innovative omakase dining concept builds on the Grand Central District’s new, top food destinations and its top tier tenants,” said Fred C. Posniak, senior vice president, leasing at ESRT. “We are pleased to welcome SORA to our retail portfolio and to enhance our amenity offering and reflect our strategy to meet the expectations of today’s top-tier tenants.”

SORA will join ESRT’s high quality roster of retailers, which includes Pera Mediterranean Brasserie, Blue Bottle Coffee, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Charles Schwab, and Federal Express at One Grand Central Place, who benefit from the building’s unmatched proximity to Grand Central Terminal, Vanderbilt Plaza, high-volume foot traffic, and excellent office tenant activity. SORA’s arrival brings a sophisticated culinary experience that aligns with ESRT’s focus on dynamic, hospitality-driven environments for tenants and visitors.

Robert Bonicoro and Betsy DaSilva of CBRE represented SORA in the lease negotiations. Kenji Ota & Neil Seth of Cushman & Wakefield and Fred C. Posniak & Alec Stone of ESRT represented the property owner.

More information about One Grand Central Place, and current availability, can be found online.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of well-leased, top of tier, modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building, the “World's Most Famous Building,” features its iconic Observatory, ranked the #1 Top Attraction in New York City for the fourth consecutive year in Tripadvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things to Do. The Company is a recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. As of June 30, 2025, ESRT’s portfolio is comprised of approximately 7.8 million rentable square feet of office space, 0.8 million rentable square feet of retail space and 743 residential units. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and LinkedIn.

Source: Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Category: Leasing